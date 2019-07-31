Glycinates Market Size is Expected to Grow at Significant CAGR Forecast to 2023, Predicts Market Research Future

Glycinates Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Zinc, Copper, Manganese, Magnesium, Calcium, Sodium and others), Form (Liquid, Powder and others), Application (Foods, Beverages, Nutraceuticals, Animal Feed and others), Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2023

Pune, India, July 31, 2019

Market Synopsis

Glycinates are expected to witness increasing applications across the end-user industries such as animal feed, food & beverage, dietary supplement, etc. The growing demand for end-user products is poised to expedite the growth of the global glycinates market over the assessment period 2017 to 2023. It is asserted by Market Research Future (MRFR) in its latest report that the global market is set to exhibit a moderate CAGR in the years to come.

Increasing consumption of meat products is anticipated to push the demand for additives in animal feed. This, in turn, is projected to expedite the expansion of the glycinates market over the next couple of years. In addition, the rising shift towards a healthy lifestyle is set to boost the demand for dietary supplements, which is likely to drive the growth of the market over the next few years. The improvements in production processes introduced by the key players for enhancing the product quality is further expected to propel the expansion of glycinates market across the projection period.

Key Players and Industry Buzz

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (Japan), Solvay SA (Belgium), Clariant AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Dunstan Nutrition Ltd. (New Zealand), NovoTech Nutraceuticals Inc. (U.S.), Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical Co Ltd. (China), Aliphos Belgium SA/NV (Belgium), Schaumann GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), and Albion Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the players playing a key role in the development of the global glycinate market. These players are anticipated to play a major role in the expansion of the market over the next couple of years.

Market participants are expected to invest in product diversification over the next couple of years in order to boost their revenue growth. The increasing research & development activities are further projected to influence the proliferation of the glycinates market greatly over the next couple of years. Some of the growth tactics adopted by these participants to contribute to the development of the global market are mergers & acquisitions, distribution agreements, collaborations, product portfolio development, partnerships, product innovation, etc.

Market Segmentation

Based on type, the segments of the global Glycinates Market include copper, zinc, manganese, calcium, magnesium, sodium, and others. Among these, the magnesium segment is projected to dictate the expansion of the market owing to its increasing demand from the food & beverage industry. In addition, rising application of magnesium in the dietary supplements is prognosticated to expedite the proliferation of the segment over the next couple of years.

On the basis of form, the glycinates market has been segmented into powder, liquid, and others. The powder segment is likely to account for the maximum market share in the years to come. Its growth can be accredited to increasing applications in end-user products. In addition, factors such as easy availability, the convenience of usage, and low cost are further expected to facilitate the expansion of the segment in the upcoming years.

By application, the glycinates market has been segmented into beverages, food, animal feed, nutraceuticals, and others. Among these, the animal feed segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the next few years. It is poised to witness a surge in demand for enhancing the quality of the feed.

Regional Analysis

The geographical assessment of the global Glycinates Market, in this MRFR report, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Led by the U.S., North America is anticipated to hold the dominant share of the market in the foreseeable future. Europe is projected to trail North America market in terms of revenue over the assessment period. And, Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing regional segment of the glycinates market over the next few years.

