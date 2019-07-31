Electric Toothbrush Market Size to Reach USD 5,852.2 Million by 2024 at 7.46% CAGR, Predicts Market Research Future

Electric Toothbrush Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Rechargeable and Battery), End User (Adults and Children) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2024

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electric Toothbrush Market is poised to touch USD 5,852.2 Mn by 2024 at an impressive 7.46% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2024), reveals the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR).

Market Analysis

Market Research Future (MRFR) recently conducted a study on the global Electric Toothbrush Market for the forecast period 2019 to 2024. The study highlights that the global market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 5,852.2 Mn by 2024, reflecting a healthy CAGR of 7.46% during the assessment period. Technological innovations are expected to boost the future trajectory of the market. To illustrate, Procter & Gamble, an American multinational consumer goods corporation, has launched Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) for efficient cleaning.

Increasing awareness about oral hygiene, in conjunction with rising middle-income population, is anticipated to act as a growth catalyst for the players of the electric toothbrush market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the rising prevalence of dental carries is another major factor expected to favour the proliferation of the market in the years to come. On the contrary, the high cost of these toothbrushes remains an impediment to market growth.

Competitive Tracking

The prominent players participating in the share analysis of the global electric toothbrush market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Lion Corporation (Japan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), OMRON Corporation (Japan), Foreo AB (Sweden), Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), Pursonic, LLC (US), Kolibree SAS (France), Smilex (US), Conair Corporation (US), and Wellness Oral Care (US).

Market Segmentation

This MRFR report includes an exhaustive segmental analysis of the global Electric Toothbrush Market based on product type and end user. Based on product type, the market has been bifurcated into rechargeable and battery. The rechargeable segment held the largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to maintain its leading position over the next couple of years. The product offers advantages over the battery powered as well as manual toothbrushes. In addition, the adoption of oscillating-rotating technology is likely to boost the sales of rechargeable electric toothbrushes in the years to come. Thus, the segment is expected to mark a relatively higher CAGR over the forecast period and is estimated to scale a valuation of USD 4,526.8 Mn by 2024.

Based on end user, the global electric toothbrush market has been bifurcated into adults and children. Among these, the adults segment is anticipated to account for a larger share of the market across the projection period. It is further highlighted in the report that the segment is poised to strike a comparatively higher CAGR through the assessment period. The changes in lifestyle are expected to have a positive impact on the sales of electric toothbrushes for adults in the years to come.

Regional Analysis

Europe is likely to retain the leading position by 2024

The geographical analysis of the global electric toothbrush market spans across five major regions - South America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Europe accounted for a major share of 40.51% in 2018. The regional segment is anticipated to emerge as the most prominent market for electric toothbrushes in terms of both volume and value. Germany is the most substantial country-level market in the region. Increasing awareness about oral hygiene is poised to drive the expansion of the electric toothbrush market in the region over the next couple of years.

North America is an important growth pocket and is anticipated to strike a substantial CAGR over the assessment period. The region houses global leaders of the electric toothbrush Industry. Growth strategies planned and executed by these leaders are anticipated to support the growth of the regional segment in the foreseeable future. According to the statistical observations offered in the report, North America is anticipated to value at over USD 2000 Mn by 2024. The U.S. is Projected to lead the expansion of the regional segment over the next few years.

Asia Pacific is prognosticated to expand at a comparatively higher CAGR of 8.12% across the projection period. Factors such as rising per capita income, rising urban population, changing lifestyles, and adoption of higher standards of living are prognosticated to drive the proliferation of the in the region over the next few years.

