Triathlon Clothing Market Size to Reach USD 1631.82 Million by 2026 at 7.29% CAGR, Predicts Market Research Future

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triathlon Clothing Market is poised to touch USD 1631.82 Mn by 2026 at an impressive 7.29% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2026), reveals the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR).

Market Insight

The increase in number of sales of triathlon clothes is actively boosting the global triathlon clothing market growth. The design of triathlon outfits offers great comfort to an athlete while performing swimming, cycling, and long-distance running activities of the triathlon sport. The benefit of using triathlon clothes is that it helps in serving all-purposes till the finish line, which is surging its number of sales and is likely to spur the triathlon clothing market growth. Moreover, the growing number of people taking part in a triathlon is also adding a fillip to the production of triathlon apparel, triggering its market growth.

Diversification of triathlon outfits is prompting new launches due to the growing number of women taking part in triathlon sports, which is escalating the triathlon clothing market growth. The rising demand for better triathlon cloths that allows greater feasibility to perform sports activities is also triggering the launch of different products, which is anticipated to bolster the triathlon clothing market growth.

Other factors like the rising awareness about the availability of different type of triathlon clothes and hike in the disposable income are expected to shoot up the triathlon cloth market growth.

Despite the presence of such market drivers, the high cost of triathlon outfits can hinder the triathlon clothing market expansion.

Key Players and Industry Buzz

2XU (Australia), Castelli (Italy), Orca (New Zealand), Pearl Izumi (US), Zone3 (UK), Alii Sport (Active Angelz LLC) (US), Zoot Sports (Hawaii), HUUB Design (UK), Kiwami Triathlon (France), Louis Garneau Sports (Canada), TYR Sport, Inc. (US), and De Soto Sport (Germany).

June 2019: Stolen Goat, design-focused cycling and triathlon apparel brand launched its new 2019 triathlon clothing collection of tri suit and tri top/tri shorts in various designs. The new collection is designed in the UK and manufactured in Europe.

Market Segmentation

To derive a concise understanding of the Triathlon Clothing Market , the market study has been segmented on the basis application and type.

The Women Segment to Garner High CAGR During 2018-2026

Based on the application, the triathlon market has been segmented into women and men. In 2018, the men segment was projected to hold the largest market share, which is likely to continue over the assessment period. The rising number of women taking part in the triathlon sports is escalating the sales of women triathlon outfits. Hence, the women segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2026.

The Tri-tops Segment to Touch Valuation of USD 305.99 Million by 2026

Based on the type, the triathlon market has been segmented into tri-tops, tri-suits, and tri-shorts. The tri-top segment of the market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 305.99 million by 2026. The ease of movement offered by tri-tops during transitions from one sports event to another, during a triathlon is the factor accounted for the tri-top segment to garner a CAGR of 6.04% during the evaluation period. MRFR predicts that the tri shorts segment is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 7.62% from 2018 to 2026.

Europe to Maintain its Hegemony in the Global Triathlon Clothing Market

Based on the region, the triathlon clothing market has been segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

In 2018, Europe held the largest market share of 39.3% and likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Increase in the adoption of e-commerce by manufacturers is extending the global reach for distribution of triathlon outfits, which is identified as a significant factor that is bolstering the triathlon market growth in Europe.

The North American Triathlon Market to Touch a Valuation of USD 526.43 Million by 2026

The triathlon market in North America is projected to reach a valuation of USD 526.43 Million by 2026 due to the availability of a wide range of triathlon outfits in different colors, shapes, and sizes. The regional triathlon market is anticipated to demonstrate the highest growth rate of 7.61% in the review period.

