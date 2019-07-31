Global In-door Farming Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, INDIA, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to this study, over the next five years the In-door Farming market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in In-door Farming business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of In-door Farming market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
The global report on the In-door Farming market provides readers with an in-depth understanding of the ongoing trends and events in the industry. The report was curated taking the historic data into consideration. Through the same, analysts deciphered key projections of the global market. The report also has a segmental analysis of the global In-door Farming market and is broken down by offering acute insights on the same. With an aim of helping existing and potential industry participants, the report was formulated in an extensive manner. This was done so as to help them make informed and effective decisions on the growth strategies they wish to employ and how they plan their operational management. The report comprises information like drivers, projected trends, constraining factors, and future opportunities for market players.
This study considers the In-door Farming value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Hydroponics
Aeroponics
Aquaponics
Soil-based
Hybrid
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Fruits & vegetables
Herbs & microgreens
Flowers & ornamentals
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
EVERLIGHT Electronics
Netafim
Philips Lighting
Argus Controls Systems
Table of Contents
Global In-door Farming Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global In-door Farming by Players
4 In-door Farming by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global In-door Farming Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and ConclusionList of Tables and Figures
……Continued
