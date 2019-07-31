Truck Platooning Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Truck Platooning Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Truck Platooning Market

The global report on the Truck Platooning Market provides readers with an in-depth understanding of the ongoing trends and events in the industry. The report was curated taking the historic data into consideration. Through the same, analysts deciphered key projections of the global market. The report also has a segmental analysis of the global Truck Platooning Market and is broken down by offering acute insights on the same. With an aim of helping existing and potential industry participants, the report was formulated in an extensive manner. This was done so as to help them make informed and effective decisions on the growth strategies they wish to employ and how they plan their operational management. The report comprises information like drivers, projected trends, constraining factors, and future opportunities for market players.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4064194-global-truck-platooning-market-2019-2026

Major market players in the Truck Platooning market are Platon technology, Daimler, Volvo, Scania, TomTom, Wabco, Meritor, Uber ATG, Continental AG, and DAF Trucks NV.

The major players operating in the global Truck Platooning Market were identified, profiled, and identified in the report to gain a comprehensive understanding about the competitive landscape. The competitive analysis includes the key product offerings of these players, offerings, regional and global reach, market size, and distribution channel. Add to this, the revenue generation of the profiled players is also included. Through this we calculated the overall size of the market by using a top-down methodology. The entire study was undertaken with the help of primary and secondary research procedures. Under the primary research procedure, leading experts of the industry were interviewed.

Global Truck Platooning Market – Competitive Analysis

The key strategies adopted by the dominant players in global truck platooning includes merger and strategic collaboration between the technology providers and OEM manufacturers for the development of advanced fleet management solutions and investment in startups for the R&D of automotive truck for future generations. In January 2019, Daimler invested $557.8 million over the next few years for the development of highly automated vehicles as part of truck platooning development. In February 2017, Omnitracs LLC a global pioneer of fleet management solutions to transportation and logistics companies partnered with peloton technologies for the development of combined fleet management solutions. In March 2018, Scania and Finnish company Ahola Transport made a strategic collaboration for the implementation of new transport technologies ( semi-autonomous truck platooning) on Nordic Roads.

Global Truck Platooning Market – Geographical Analysis

The global truck platooning market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global truck platooning market during the forecast period due to presence of suitable infrastructure for the mobility of autonomous vehicles and Driver assist truck platooning, and recent regulatory approvals for the truck platooning across the region in different states. Increase in demand for the faster movement of goods across the region and the presence of suitable logistics partners is additionally contributing to the growth of the North America truck platooning market during the forecast period. In August 2018, a total of nine U.S jurisdictions have authorized automated vehicle platooning it includes Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wisconsin. According to the data published in the American Trucking Association in 2017, the trucking revenue was recorded as $672 billion in 2016 with a movement of 10 million tons of freight over the freight. Presence of logistics market demand associated with an increase in the adoption of advanced technologies by logistics players for business development through cost reduction in fuel and drivers is driving the regional market. Europe truck platooning market is expected to grow at a higher pace during the forecast period owing to increase in funding from government and non-government institutions for the trails and development of novel technologies and wide presence of logistics industry. In August 2017, the UK government announced $9.04 million funding to UK Transport Research Laboratory for initiating truck platooning trails by the end of 2018.

Market Drivers:

In August 2017, UK Department of Transport estimated that by 2020 there would be 1% adoption rate for truck platooning, with commercial availability of SAE level 2 “partial automation.” By 2025, the industry will reach SAE level 4 with full automation and 50% adoption rate of truck platooning in the logistics sector. According to a White paper published in Truck platooning technology in July 2017, it is estimated that driver productivity is expected to increase by 30% for the long-haul trucking service through truck platooning in European Highways. According to the Europe Truck Platooning in 2017, the average profit increase from EUR13,200 in 2-driver scenario to EUR32,300 profit in the 1-driver scenario. The increase in profit from the system associated with suitable regulatory approvals is additionally contributing to the growth of the global truck platooning market during the forecast period.

Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4064194-global-truck-platooning-market-2019-2026

Major Key Points of Global Truck Platooning Market

• Global Truck Platooning Market Methodology and Scope

• Global Truck Platooning Market – Market Definition and Overview

• Global Truck Platooning Market – Executive Summary

• Global Truck Platooning Market – Market Dynamics

• Global Truck Platooning Market – Industry Analysis

• Global Truck Platooning Market – By Technology Type

• Global Truck Platooning Market – By Systems

• Global Truck Platooning Market – By Region

• Global Market – Competitive Landscape

• Company Profiles

• 11 Global Truck Platooning Market – Premium Insights

• Global Truck Platooning Market – DataM



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.