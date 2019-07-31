Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Fitness Bands Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled "Global Fitness Bands Market Insights, Forecast to 2025"

Fitness Bands Market

Fitness bands are wristbands that are used to monitor and track fitness-related metrics. They help in tracking sleep, calories consumed/burnt, distance walked, monitoring heart rate, and other activities. In this market research report, analysts estimate the APAC region to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The prospects for growth in this region are driven by the availability of low-price range fitness bands. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Fitness Bands market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Fitness Bands in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Fitness Bands in these regions. This research report categorizes the global Fitness Bands market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Fitness Bands market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company: 
Garmin 
Polar 
Jawbone 
Misfit 
Fitbit 
Sony 
Apple 
Xiaomi 
TomTom 
Microsoft 
Withings 
Moov 
Nike 
Samsung 
Mio Alpha 
Razer Nabu

Market size by Region 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Malaysia 
Philippines 
Thailand 
Vietnam 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Rest of Central & South America 
Middle East & Africa 
GCC Countries 
Turkey 
Egypt 
South Africa

Market size by Product 
All-Day Tracker Bands 
Training Tracker Bands 
Market size by End User 
Running 
Biking 
Climbing 
Cardio training 
Other

The study objectives of this report are: 
To study and analyze the global Fitness Bands market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025. 
To understand the structure of Fitness Bands market by identifying its various subsegments. 
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks). 
Focuses on the key global Fitness Bands companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development. 
To project the value and sales volume of Fitness Bands submarkets, with respect to key regions. 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

