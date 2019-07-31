Global RFID in Healthcare Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more
Radiofrequency identification (RFID) refers to a wireless technology that uses radio-frequency waves to identify and track tags which attached to the objects. This report focuses on the global RFID in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The study objectives are to present the RFID in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
3M
Hitachi
AdvantaPure
Aaid Security Solutions
IBM
Motorola
Siemens
BearingPoint
Alvin Systems
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Asset Tracking Tags
Pharmaceutical Tracking Tags
Patient Tracking Tags
Blood Monitoring Tags
Market segment by Application, split into
Asset Tracking Systems
Pharmaceutical Tracking Systems
Patient Tracking Systems
Blood Monitoring Systems
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global RFID in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the RFID in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
