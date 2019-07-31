Global RFID in Healthcare Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more

A new market study, titled “Global RFID in Healthcare Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Radiofrequency identification (RFID) refers to a wireless technology that uses radio-frequency waves to identify and track tags which attached to the objects. This report focuses on the global RFID in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives are to present the RFID in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3M

Hitachi

AdvantaPure

Aaid Security Solutions

IBM

Motorola

Siemens

BearingPoint

Alvin Systems

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Asset Tracking Tags

Pharmaceutical Tracking Tags

Patient Tracking Tags

Blood Monitoring Tags

Market segment by Application, split into

Asset Tracking Systems

Pharmaceutical Tracking Systems

Patient Tracking Systems

Blood Monitoring Systems

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global RFID in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the RFID in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

