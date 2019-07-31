E-House Market Projected to Attain USD 2 Billion in Revenue Generation by the 2023 | Expanding Industrial Sector is Severely Pushing the Global E-House Market Towards a Positive Direction

An E-House (Electrical House) provides electrical power to the facilities wherever it is required. In general, it is also referred to the compact power station which can be movable from one place to another. An E-House is equipped with several components such as monitoring and control systems, frequency drives and many other components. E-House benefits in reducing both capital and operational expenditures, time efficient and a one-stop solution for industries.

Pune, India, July 31, 2019

The market research report on global Electrical House (E-House) market published recently by Market Research Future (MRFR) highlights the fact that the market will grow at 7% CAGR and will reach a market valuation of USD 2 Bn. The accelerating power requirements by multiple industries across the globe is fueling the growth of the market.

Factors Inspiring the Market

The factors responsible for the growth of the market are flexibility, cost-effectiveness, easy installation, etc. The growing number of applications of e-house is due to its varied components such as monitoring and control systems, frequency drives, etc. which can be used for multiple purposes. The expanding industrial sector is one of the key drivers of the E-House Market which is fueling the demand. E-House helps to reduce both capital and operational expenditures. It saves time and is a one-stop solution for industries. Therefore, its demand will be magnifying during the assessment period.

The major drivers of the market growth are catapulted demand from oil & gas industries, establishment of smart power grids and renewable energy plants, etc.

Key Players:

The global e-house market comprises a host of key players. This includes names like CG Power (India), Siemens AG (Germany), TGOOD (Hong Kong), Schneider Electric SE (France), Elgin Power Solutions (U.S.), Meidensha (Japan), EKOS Group (Turkey), ABB (Switzerland), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Aktif Group (Turkey), PME Power Solutions (India), General Electric (U.S.), Efacec (Portugal), Delta Star (U.S.), Zest WEG Group (south Africa), Powell Industries (U.S.), Meidensha (Japan), Electroinnova (Spain), WEG (Brazil), Matelec Group (Lebanon), Electroinnova Instalaciones y Mantenimientos S.L (Austria), and others.

Segmentation:

The global e-house market has been segmented in terms of type, application, voltage, and components.

By type, the market segments into mobile and skid-mounted type. The mobile electrical houses are used primarily across industries for remote location operations, wherein it can supply power easily.

By components, the market breaks down into HVAC systems, transformer, switchgear, frequency drives, bus bar, monitoring and control systems, and others.

By voltage, the market narrows down into medium and low voltage.

By application, the market comprises transportation, oil and gas, mining, Industrial, and power utilities. There is an increasing demand identified for the global market from all these applications and the same is slated to continue over the forecast period.

Mapping the Global Market:

The global e-house market is geographically distributed across the following key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW), comprising Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

The Middle East & Africa regional segment under Rest of the World (RoW) is the present leader of the global electronic housing market and is expected to be the case in the coming years. The regional market is expected to garner consistent growth over the forecast period due to a number of key factors; especially due to the increasing demand from the metal, oil & gas, and mining industries. According to a recently published statistics on power requirements, it was reported that Dubai alone consumes 37,000-gigawatt hours of electricity per annum. This highlights the dominance of the region in the global e-house market.

Elsewhere, the North America stands out as the second largest region in the global e-house market in terms of share and revenue generation. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to a number of key factors including the growing power usage in metal extraction, data centers, and various other applications, and the surging rate of investments in mobile power solutions in this region. Lastly, the European regional market is expected to generate decent growth rate during the forecast period due to the amplified power requirements by the expanding industrial sector.

Head-to-Head

E-house Enterprise Holdings has planned to list in the city with a proposed valuation of US$3.1 billion to US$3.5 billion. The company has the support of several heavy weights, comprising e-commerce giant Alibaba and 26 Chinese property developers like Evergrande, Vanke, and Country Garden.

