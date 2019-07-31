Heat Stabilizers Market Status is Projected to Witness a Rapid Growth by Forecast to 2023 | Global Heat Stabilizers Industry driven by the increasing application of PVCs

Heat Stabilizers Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Form (Liquids, Powders), Type (Heavy Metal, Metallic Soaps, Organic), Application (Pipes & Fittings, Profiles & Tubing), End-Use Industry (Construction, Automotive) and Regions - Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the Global Heat Stabilizers Market is likely to acquire a remarkable market valuation over the review period at a steady CAGR.

The extensive application of PVC in diverse end-use industries is the primary driver of the Global Heat Stabilizers Market over the forecast period. Moreover, the substitution of conventional materials such as glass, wood, or metals across various industries by the PVC is also expected to fuel the Heat Stabilizers Market during the forecast period. The introduction of innovative organic variants of Heat Stabilizers is expected to fuel the demand for Heat Stabilizers during the review period to meet the severe regulations. Strict regulations against the use of heavy metal-based heat stabilizers are expected to affect the lead-based Heat Stabilizers to a certain extent in the last few years. On the other hand, they are being rapidly replaced by metallic soaps and organic-based heat stabilizers, and are anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players:

The key market players identified in the Global Heat Stabilizers Market are ADEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Asúa Products, S.A. (Spain), Baerlocher GmbH (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), BRUNO BOCK Chemische Fabrik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Clariant International AG (Switzerland), Galata Chemicals (U.S.), Ika Innovative Kunststoffaufbereitung GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Kisuma Chemicals (Netherlands), Oyak Group (Turkey), PMC Group, Inc. (U.S.), SONGWON (South Korea), Reagens S.P.A. (Italy), Vikas Ecotech Ltd. (India), and Valtris Specialty Chemicals (U.S.).

Segmentation:

The Global Heat Stabilizers Market is segmented based on Form, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Forms of Heat Stabilizers available in the global market are liquids, pastes, powders, prills, and others.

Types of Heat Stabilizers available in the Global Heat Stabilizer Market are heavy metal, metallic soaps, organic, and others. The heavy metals Heat Stabilizers are further segmented into cadmium, lead, tin, and others. The metallic soaps heat stabilizers are further segmented into calcium-based and mixed metal stabilizers (Ba-Zn, Ca-Zn, Mg-Zn, others). The organic heat stabilizers are further segmented into organometallic (organotin) and non-metallic organic stabilizers.

The Applications of Heat Stabilizers available in the Global Heat Stabilizers Market are segmented into coatings & floorings, pipes & fittings, profiles & tubing, wires & cables, and others.

Based on the End-User Industry, the Global Heat Stabilizers Market is segmented into building & automotive, construction, footwear, healthcare, packaging, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for Heat Stabilizers is segmented into the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Asia Pacific is likely to be the largest and fastest-growing market for Heat Stabilizers through the forecast period. The significant demand for PVC products from the growing end-user industries in the region such as automobile, building & construction, healthcare industry and, packaging, among others are contributing to the demand in the market over the review period.

Europe is the second-largest market for Heat Stabilizers and is anticipated to observe substantial growth during the forecast period. Large-scale utilization of PVC from end-use industries such as automotive and building & renovation industry is expected to contribute notably to the market growth.

North America is expected to exhibit steady demand for Heat Stabilizers during the forecast period. Widespread application of PVC in construction & renovation, footwear, and healthcare industry is likely to contribute to the market growth in this region over the review period.

The Middle East & Africa market is expected to witness increasing demand primarily from the growing building & construction activities during the forecast period. This is attributed to the government efforts towards the expansion of the African economy and the growing infrastructural development in Middle Eastern countries.

Latin America Market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period due to poor economic stability.

