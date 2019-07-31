Metal Coatings Market Size is Projected to Witness a Rapid Growth by Forecast to 2023 | Global Metal Coatings Industry driven by the Demand from Several End-Use Industries

Metal Coatings Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Form (Liquid and Powder), Method (Electroplating, Electroforming), Resin Type (Polyester, Acrylic, Epoxy), End-Use Industry (Construction, Automotive, Aviation and Others) and Region - Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2023

The Global Metal Coating Market is expected to account for a significant market share over the forecast period, at a remarkable CAGR, as predicted by Market Research Future (MRFR).

The Growth Global Metal Coatings Market is influenced by the expanding construction industry in both developed and developing regions and increasing expenditure on the residential properties along with evolving the lifestyle and growing disposable income of the consumer in the developing nations.

The thriving automotive industry in the developed regions along with increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles owing to the strict environmental regulations is uplifting the market growth. Additionally, shifting the manufacturing base from the developed nations to developing nations owing to the easy availability of raw material and inexpensive labor is likely to fuel the demand for Metal Coatings from the automotive industry over the review period.

Furthermore, the Emerging Electrical and Electronics Industry along with the initiatives are taken by the governments towards the adoption of the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence and automation are likely to offer lucrative opportunities in the Global Market for Metal Coatings. Rising preference of the consumers for built-in functions in personal devices is also expected to drive the market significantly over the forecast period.

Key Players:

The Key Market Players Operating in the Global Metal Coatings Market are AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Axalta Coating Systems (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), DowDuPont (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co., KGaA (Germany), The Valspar Corporation (U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd (Japan). Beckers Group (Berlin), Nippon Paint Holding Co., Ltd (Japan), and Toefco Engineered Coating Systems Inc. (U.S.).

Segmental Analysis:

The Global Metal Coatings Market is segmented based on Form, Method, Resin Type, End-Use Industry and Region.

The Metal Coatings found in the market are usually in the form of liquid and powder coatings. The liquid coatings are further sub-segmented into water-based and solvent-based.

The various methods used for Metal Coatings in the market are anodizing, and electroforming, electroplating, galvanizing.

Based on the Type of Resin, the Metal Coatings Market is segmented into acrylics, epoxy, polyester, polyurethane, fluoropolymer, plastisol, and others.

The End-Users of the Global Market for Metal Coatings is segmented into automotive, aviation, construction, electrical & electronics, marine, oil & gas, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Based on the Region, the Global Metal Coatings Market is divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) is the fastest-growing region in the Global Metal Coatings Market owing to the rising construction industry with growing investments in the infrastructural activities for the development by the government. Initiatives taken by the government authorities of developing countries in the region towards the development of smart cities and construction of airports, among others are likely to increase the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the rapidly increasing automotive industry in the developing nations such as India China and Japan as a consequence of increased expenditure on automobiles is fueling the demand.

North America is the largest region in the Global Metal Coatings Market due to the increasing aviation industry. This is attributed to the growing aircraft production to meet the increasing demand for automobiles from the developed nations with a well-to-do consumer base such as U.S. Canada. The product consumption is expanding in the electrical and electronics industry with increasing expenditure on wireless speakers and home appliances by market players, which is driving the markets for these products.

Europe is likely to account for a significant market share during the review period with the vitalizing automotive industry, especially in France, Germany, Russia, and the U.K. Thriving construction industry with increasing investment in the remodeling of residential and commercial infrastructure is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Latin America is witnessing considerable growth for the Metal Coatings Market with rising automotive and construction industry in Argentina, Brazil, and Colombia. The Middle East & Africa is likely to contribute to major market growth in the metal coating market with increasing construction activities mainly in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

