Fabry Disease Market Size To Register a CAGR of 6.8% By 2023 | Key Players, Future Insights and Trend Analysis By Market Research Future

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Fabry Disease Market is expected to attain a significant market valuation at a CAGR of 6.8% over the review period. Diverse factors such as the developing healthcare infrastructure worldwide, technological advancements, and favorable reimbursement and financial support policies in developed countries are expected to drive the market growth over the review period.

On the other hand, the lack of awareness of the disease among physicians in developing or underdeveloped countries, a varied range of symptoms, and other complications arising from the increasing prevalence of the disease can hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Amgen Inc., Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., AVROBIO, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline, iBio, Inc., Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Neuraltus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Protalix, Sanofi, Shire, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and others.

Segmentation Analysis

The global Fabry Disease Market has been segmented into type, diagnosis & treatment, and end-user.

Types of Fabry diseases in the market are type-1 and type-2.

The types of diagnosis available in the market are a blood test, lung function test,thyroid test, urine test, and imaging. The imaging diagnosis also includes brain MRI, CT scan, echocardiogram, electrocardiogram (EKG), and others.

The treatments for Fabry disease available in the market are analgesics, anticonvulsants, enzyme replacement therapy, gene therapy, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), pharmaceutical formulations containing agalsidase alfa, and others. The enzyme replacement therapy is anticipated to account for the largest market share since it is the most preferred therapeutic approach among medical professionals to stabilize the progression of the Fabry disease.

The end-users operating in the market are diagnostic centers, hospitals & clinics, research & academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

Based on the region, the global Fabry disease market is segmented into the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

the Americas is the largest region in the global Fabry disease market in terms of value and is anticipated to dominate the global Fabry disease market over the forecast period. this growth is owing to the established medical sector, high healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness among consumers about the medical condition and technological advancements towards the treatment of Fabry Disease over the review period.

Europe is one of the major regions in the global market and is expected to hold the second-largest position in the global Fabry disease market. The market growth in Europe is attributed to the increasing government financial support and increasing initiatives towards research & development activities for the development of efficient treatment methods.

The Asia-Pacific region is assessed as the fastest-growing region of the global Fabry disease market owing to the increasing government efforts towards the improvement of the healthcare sectors in emerging economies such as India and China. Additionally, the increasing awareness about the enzyme replacement therapy among consumers and rising healthcare expenditure towards research and development activities and the adoption of technologically advanced medical devices is expected to drive the market growth in this region over the review period.

The Middle East & Africa are expected to hold the smallest share of the market due to a lack of awareness about the condition, weak healthcare sector, low penetration of advanced technologies, and the low availability of skilled work force in Africa. Increasing efforts by government and non-profit organizations towards the improvement of the healthcare sector, in order to provide basic medical facilities to consumers in the region, is expected to drive the gradual growth of the market in Africa. The middle eastern developing countries such as Saudi Arabia are expected to contribute to the market share acquired in the region.

