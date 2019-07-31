Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market To Be Driven By Growing Prevalence of Cardiac Related Ailment Population Globally Till 2023 | MRFR

Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market By Product Type (Piston, ACD LDB, ITD), Use (Ambulance, Hospitals, Clinics), Compressor Type (Manual and Automatic) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2017 -2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market expected to register healthy CAGR during the forecast period (2017- 2023) predicted by MRFR. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is a lifesaving emergency procedure that integrates artificial ventilation into chest compressions. The technique is meant to cure and support a person who is suffering from cardiac arrest. CPR upholds undisturbed brain functions until further steps are taken to reinstate impulsive breathing and blood circulation in the patient. Even though neurologic outputs and survival rates are not predominantly successful, a proper resuscitation procedure incorporated with apt application and early defibrillation after the cardiac arrest can help enhance the neurological conditions in the patient. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation is also effective in treating the patient through severe cases of drowning.

The growing prevalence of cardiac related ailment population across the world, regardless the age has turned out to be a key factor for the development of the cardiopulmonary resuscitation market. Cardiac related ailments are growing in number due to the increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle which in turn, results in a substantial obese population.

A study the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that in 2015, almost 17.7 million people died from cardiovascular diseases. This number indicates around 31% of the worldwide deaths. An approximate number of 6.7 million out of the 17.7 million were due to stroke and 7.4 million deaths were on account of coronary heart diseases. Another report by World Health Organization (WHO) published in 2016 revealed that over 1.9 billion adults of more than 18 years are overweight. This adds to the chances of developing cardiac related ailments.

Key Players

The global cardiopulmonary resuscitation market has been dominated by key players such as CPR Medical Devices, Inc. (Canada), Cardiac Science Corporation (U.S.), Michigan Instruments (U.S.), General Electric Company (U.S.), Physio-Control, Inc. (U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), ZOLL Medical Corporation (which is a part of Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan)), and St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.).

Market Segmentation

The global Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Market has been segmented based on use, compressor type, and product type. Based on use the global cardiopulmonary resuscitation market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulance, organ transplant units, cardiac catheterization laboratories, and clinics. Based on the compressor type the market has been segmented into manual CPR and automatic CPR. The automatic CPR has been sub-segmented into battery operated, mechanically actuated, pneumatic operated, and fully battery operated. Based on the product type, the worldwide cardiopulmonary resuscitation market has been segmented as ACD (Active compression decompression), Piston, ITD (Impedance threshold device), LDB (Load distributing band), Perfusion Devices, Extracoporeal techniques, and Phased thoracic-abdominal compression decompression device.

Regional Analysis

The global cardiopulmonary resuscitation market has witnessed a significant growth in the Americas owing to its huge population and expanding technological advancements in the region. The large population there includes a prominent number of people suffering from cardiac ailments. A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention revealed that in 2017, almost 610,000 deaths took place in the US, on account of heart ailments. Furthermore, the report states that almost 735,000 Americans suffer heart attack every year. 525,000 out of 735,000 experiences a first heart attack while the rest experiences cardiac arrest for repeated times. Also, key players in the global cardiopulmonary resuscitation market have their focus on holding the huge share of developing markets such as China and India.

The Middle East and Africa and the Asia Pacific regions are considered as lucrative markets by the global cardiopulmonary resuscitation device manufacturers. These markets tend to grow rapidly owing to the surging healthcare outlay and exponential expansion of the patient population.

Besides, nations in these markets look forward to embracing advanced treatment options and progressive technology from the developed economies with the objective of enhancing life quality of the population.

