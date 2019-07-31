Cosmetic Surgery Market Is Expected To Reach USD 21.97 Billion With Growing CAGR of 7.8% Till 2023 | MRFR

Cosmetic Surgery Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis By Surgery Type (Liposuction, Eyelid and Nose Surgery, Body Contouring (Tummy Tuck, Breast Lift, Others), Facial Reconstruction, Cosmetic Implants (Breast Augmentation, buttock Implants, Chin & Cheek Implants) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2017 -2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Research Future (MRFR) has offered an analysis of the global Cosmetic Surgery Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period 2017-2023. The market can be anticipated to attain a worth of USD 21.97 billion by the conclusion of 2023. Global cosmetic surgery market has been flourishing based on several cultural and social factors. Cosmetic surgery has been a medical field of study where the emphasis is on enhancing the look via medical and surgical procedure. Cosmetic surgery can be conducted on almost any part of the body. The visual appeal it adds to a person’s personality aids the market in drawing attention from different sectors.

The global cosmetic surgery market can be anticipated to get propelled by the influence of fashion, media, and other cultural aspects. Current publicity and trends are forcing the individuals to adopt these aesthetical alternations that can improve the appearance of a person. Medical tourism centers like Bangkok and Miami are also having a positive impact on the cosmetic surgery market. These regions come up with such cures at affordable prices, customized according to the client’s needs. Besides, the increasing disposable income and keen tendency to flaunt pictures on social media act as drivers for the global market.

Key Players

As per the cosmetic surgery report, the global cosmetic surgery market has been dominated by key players such as Cutera, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Allergan, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Genesis Biosystems, Inc., and Syneron Medical Ltd. French scientists created a computer-aided design (CAD) technique, in 2018, which can be used to develop customized silicone implants to treat Poland syndrome. Poland syndrome is an ailment where the pectoralis major muscle has been mal-formed or is missing from the chest which distorts the appearance of the chest. The practice would aid in chest restoration.

Market Segmentation

Study conducted by Market Research Future attempts to segment the global Cosmetic Surgery Market into non-surgical procedures and surgical procedures.

Based on the non-surgical procedures, the market has been segmented into laser hair removal, laser therapy of leg veins, sclerotherapy, skin rejuvenation, and cosmetic injectables. Cosmetic injectables can continue to lead the market over the forecast period. The segment has been sub-segmented into botulinum toxin type A, calcium hydroxyapatite, collagen, poly-l-lactic acid, and hyaluronic acid. Skin rejuvenation segment consists of extreme pulsed light laser treatment, noninvasive tightening, dermabrasion, Fraxel, and chemical peel.

Based on the surgical procedures, the market has been segmented into cosmetic ear surgery, lipoplasty, cosmetic eyelid surgery, gynecomastia treatment, breast augmentation, abdominoplasty, breast lift, and breast reduction. Breast lipoplasty and augmentation are currently, the most prevalent surgeries.

Regional Analysis

Region wise, the cosmetic surgery market spans across Europe, North America, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

North America holds the major market share on account of the presence of the U.S. U.S. has an efficient healthcare system and a strong infrastructure, and progressive technologies used by the region. The U.S. accounts for the highest market share for cosmetic surgery and is likely to uphold its lead over the forecast period. The progressive technology incorporated in the procedure has a positive impact on the growth of the market. At the same time, surging awareness and increasing acceptability of the plastic surgery can be considered as key drivers for the market.

The APAC market includes economies such as China, India, and Japan. The market has the potential to emerge as the swiftest growing owing the rapidly evolving economies in the region. Breast implants and eyelid surgeries are becoming popular in Japan. Several developing economies are considering medical tourism as a beneficial option to treat ailments and to improve economic condition of the nation.

