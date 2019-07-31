Gene Expression Analysis Market Size will Reach USD 3.250 Million in Revenues by 2023, at CAGR of 9.1% | Increasing Research Activities are Likely to Boost the Market, Says MRFR

Gene Expression Analysis Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Product (Consumables & Instruments), Service (Gene Expression Profiling & Others), Application (Drug Discovery & Others), End User (Academic & Research Institutes & Others), and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, City, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Gene Expression Analysis Market Size is expected to reach a valuation of USD 3.250 Million by 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The market is expected to exhibit a strong ~ 9.1% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the report.

Market Overview

Gene expression is a technique of extracting information from a genetic material that can be exploited for assembling a functional gene product. Using gene expression, the genetic code on a DNA can be evaluated for information. Gene expression analysis is useful for the classification of numerous diseases, which could be lead to a wide variety of applications, such as diagnostics, pharmacogenomics, biomarkers, and toxicology. Growth in personalized medicine and technological developments are driving market growth. According to a data published by the Foley & Lardner LLP, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 16 new personalized medicines in 2017. Furthermore, increased government funding towards genomics and development of genomic databases is fueling the market growth. However, the high cost of instruments and lack of skilled labor may hamper the market growth during the assessment period.

Receive Free Sample of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7805

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the global gene expression analysis market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., BGI, PerkinElmer Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN, Oxford Gene Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Danaher, Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd, Macrogen Inc.

Segmentation

The global gene expression analysis market has been segmented into products, services, application, end-user, and region.

The market, on the basis of product, has been segmented into consumables and instruments.

The market, based on consumables, has been further segmented into reagents and DNA chips.

The market, based on instruments, has been further segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), next-generation sequencing (NGS), microarray, Sanger sequencing, and others.

The market, by services, has been segmented into gene expression profiling services, sequencing services, bioinformatics solutions, and others.

The market, by application, has been segmented into drug discovery, diagnosis, research, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, contract research organizations, and others.

Browse the market data and information spread across 90 pages with 43 data tables and 58 figures of the report “Gene Expression Analysis Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2023” in-depth alongside table of content (TOC) at: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gene-expression-analysis-market-7805

Regional Analysis

On a regional basis, the gene expression analysis market in the Americas is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. The market growth in this region is owing to increasing research activities and the rising popularity of gene expression tests. The involvement of government in the development of new technologies also fuels the growth of the market.

Currently, the global gene expression analysis market is dominated by several players. The prominent players in this market are involved in product approvals, new product launches, and strategic partnerships to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in February 2018, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for Roche Factor II, Factor V Gene Mutation Test for Inherited Thrombophilia. This test is for use on the Cobas 4800 system, which performs real-time PCR analysis for mid- to high-volume labs.

Enquire About Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7805

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar, Pune - 411028 Maharashtra, India Phone: +16468459312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.