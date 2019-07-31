Digital Diabetes Management Market Size To Witness A CAGR Exceeding 23.7% By 2023 | Market Research Future

Digital Diabetes Management Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis By Type (Wearable Devices, Handheld Devices), Product & Services (Devices, Digital Diabetes Management Apps, Services), End User (Homecare, Academic & Research Institutes) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018-2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Diabetes Management Market is expected to represent 23.7% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, report published by Market Research Future (MRFR). The rising occurrence of diabetes and increasing demand for selfcare are the major factors responsible for growth of the global digital diabetes management market. Furthermore, rising research and development spending by the top players are fueling the growth of the market during forecast period.

MiniMed 670G hybrid closed loop system introduced by medtronic for type 1 diabetes patients. In 2018, Roche Diagnostics and Wellthy Therapeutics Private Limited (India) signed a partnership for offering an artificial intelligence-based digital diabetes coaching solution for users of the Accu-Chek Active system.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global digital diabetes management market are Abbott Laboratories, Agamatrix, Inc., Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Dariohealth Corporation, Dexcom, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Glooko, Inc., Insulet Corporation, Lifescan, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Tidepool, and others.

Segmentation

The global Digital Diabetes Management Market has been segmented on the basis of type, product and services, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the market has been classified as wearable devices and handheld devices. Based on product and service market has been classified into devices, data management software and platforms, digital diabetes management apps, and services. The devices have been sub- segmented into smart glucose meters, smart insulin pens, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pumps/closed loop systems & smart insulin patches.

However, the digital diabetes management apps have been further classified into weight & diet management apps and diabetes & blood glucose tracking apps. The market by end user, has been segmented into homecare, hospitals & specialty diabetes clinics, academic & research institutes, and others. By type, the wearable devices segment is likely to hold the major market share of the digital diabetes management market during the forecast period owing to technical advancement. Also, homecare segment, by end user holds the major market share in the global digital diabetes management market during the forecast period.

Intended Audience

Medical devices companies

Hospitals

Research and development (R&D) companies

Medical research laboratories

Research and consulting firms

Regional Market Analysis

The market is likely to dominate by Americas during the forecast period owing to the advancement in technology, and favorable reimbursement policies. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support of the healthcare sector, coupled with increasing research and development. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing digital diabetes management market during the forecast period owing to the rising number of the diabetes patient, increasing investments in healthcare and expansions by market players in the region.

Moreover, countries such as India and China are considering the fastest growing region due to the presence of a huge patient population. Moreover, the government of these countries is open to adopting new technology and the best treatment option from a developed country. According to a research paper published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in September 2016, diabetes will be the 7th leading cause of death by 2030.

digital diabetes management market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to account for the smallest share of the global digital diabetes management market due to an underdeveloped healthcare sector, lack of technical knowledge, and poor medical facilities.

