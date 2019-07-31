Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Size Is Estimated To Grow at a CAGR of 19% Till 2023 | Industry Trends, Key Players and Global Market Analysis By MRFR

Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Types (Monoclonal Antibodies, Linker), Product (Adcertis, Kadcyla) Technology (Immunogen Technology, Immunomedics Technology), Applications (Leukemia, Lymphoma) End-Users (Biotechnology Companies) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2017-2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Antibody Drug Conjugate Market is about to experience an astounding CAGR of 19% during the forecast period (2017-2023) by Market Research Future (MRFR). These biopharmaceutical medications have proven effective against cancer when introduced as targeted therapy. Its ability to eliminate cancer cells without harming the healthy ones and giving patients a better chance to recover is one of the prime advantages for its global demand.

The market is quite open and encourages innovation to simplify complex production methods. For instance, WuXi Biologics started construction of a research & development and manufacturing center that would showcase state-of-the-art technologies and eyes a global expansion. Also, ADC Biotechnology has successfully secured substantial funding from Downing LLP. Sanofi, in collaboration with Meditope Biosciences, has developed a bioconjugation platform to develop better medicines.

Key Players

Some major players in the global antibody drug conjugate market include SeattleGenetics (US), ImmunoGen, Inc. (US), Immunomedics (US), Roche Holding AG (Switzerland), Antikor (UK), Genentech (US), Concortis Biotherapeutics (US), Agensys, Inc. (US), Celldex Therapeutics (US), Millennium Pharmaceuticals (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), and others.

Industry Trends:

The antibody drug conjugate market is still developing, and each day brings in new information regarding advancements. Efforts of Creative Biolabs in introducing a maytansinoid-payload for ADCs better performance can be considered exemplary. In antibody drug conjugate market, the link between the antibody and the cytotoxic agent is crucial. Broadpharm has introduced a polyethylene glycol (PEG) product, a linker that has features such as high-water solubility, reduced aggregation, and low immunogenicity. In addition, Glykos Finland and OcellO of The Netherlands have developed a hydrophilic auristatin payload that betters ADCs efficacy and biocompatibility.

Drivers and Restraints:

With the rising population, the number of people affected by the disease is also on the rise. Market offer a better fighting chance against the disease, and by giving a faster recovery time, it reinstalls hope in patients. This has also given rise to the demand for antibody drug conjugate. Also, the advances in linker technology have widened the scope of ADC improvisation. Efforts towards patent protection can provide the market a boost and a robust shape.

However, antibody drug conjugate incur heavy cost as the production has both upstream and downstream hurdles that affect the feasibility.

Segmentation:

The global antibody drug conjugate market can be segmented by type, technology, application, and end-user.

Type-wise segmentation includes monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), linker, drug/toxin, and others. The use of monoclonal antibodies increases both the efficacy and safety of therapy as it reduces the chances of healthy tissues getting affected.

By technology, the market can be segmented into ImmunoGen technology, SeattleGenetics technology, Immunomedics technology, and others.

On the basis of application, the Antibody Drug Conjugate Market segmentation includes leukemia, prostate cancer, kidney cancer, pancreas cancer, ovary cancer, glioblastoma, lung cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer, skin cancer, solid tumors, multiple myeloma, lymphoma, and other cancers. The sub-segments of leukemia are acute myeloid leukemia (AML), chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

Regional Outlook:

Region-wise, the antibody drug conjugate market covers namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America has the largest antibody drug conjugate market share owing to rising number of cancer patients in the region and increasing health awareness. The well-structured healthcare industry is also a significant factor that is promoting the medicine.

Europe is second in terms of volume of the market. The regional market experiences the same features as that of North America. In addition, the governments are also funding cancer-related industries heavily and have developed a robust infrastructure which helps in generating market share.

APAC has a huge market owing to the presence of developing countries such as India and China with a large population base that also has a significant number of patients with cancer. Furthermore, the region is open to adopting the latest technologies and integrates western treatment options in its regulatory framework to improve the quality of public life.

Industry News

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted priority review to antibody drug conjugate for diffusing large B-Cell Lymphoma.

Development is working with the Food and Drug Administration for bringing this vital novel option to patients having this aggressive ailment as fast as possible. The FDA is most likely to come up with the decision.

Daiichi Sankyo has come up with a late-stage study of antibody drug conjugate market to treat patients having low expressing HER2 metastatic/ unrespectable breast cancer.

