Metal Ceilings Market will Surge at 4.2% CAGR from 2016 to 2022 | Global Metal Ceilings Industry Forecast by Type, Application, and Region

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal ceilings market is predicted to garner a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period (2016-2022), Market Research Future (MRFR) unveils in its latest report. Metal ceilings are preferred for their finish and ability to meet the sustainability and performance requirements of modern buildings. Metal ceilings are made of aluminum and electro-galvanized steel and offer different patterns, colors, textures, shapes, and designs.

Market Potential and Pitfalls

The global metal ceilings market has witnessed a tectonic surge over the past few years. The market is very dynamic and is predicted to experience high growth over the review period. Ceilings generally account for a third of interior surface areas and are often a building’s most visible interior surface. Ceilings can amplify or impede sound and can also direct light by reflection. They can be used to obtain varied design intents. Metal ceilings are extensively used in varied sectors like retail, offices, transport, education, and health. They are hygienic, durable, and are designed to meet acoustic and aesthetic requirements.

The metal ceilings market is undergoing several transformations, with the acceleration of technological innovation, customer expectations, and shift in competitive power. The soaring number of funding commitments for commercialization, coupled with the development of refueling infrastructure, are primary growth stimulants for the market across the globe. Considering sustainability factors like recycling potential, architects prefer metals over other materials as they possess characteristics that contribute to green building efforts. Moreover, the long-term durability of metals eradicates the environmental impact of renovation. Also, metal ceilings reduce the problem of mildew and mold and do not absorb water. Such factors are considered to have a positive impact on the market.

Market Segmentation:

The global metal ceilings market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, the metal ceilings market is segmented into steel, aluminum, and others.

By application, the metal ceilings market is segmented into residential and non-residential. Of these, the non-residential segment is likely to gain prominence due to strong growth in commercial building construction activity globally. The surging demand for metal tiles in corporate offices is likely to spur the market demand in the non-residential segment.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Metal Ceilings Market spans across the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, the metal ceilings market is dominated by the Asia Pacific owing to the constant growth in the economy. The rising GDP of nations like India, China, and Singapore has resulted in the growth of the construction and automotive industries, which further encourages market growth in the region. With the construction and infrastructure industries gaining momentum in India and China, the metal ceiling market is anticipated to flourish.

North America acquires a significant share in the metal ceilings market, mainly due to the soaring adoption of products from the application industries. The surging need for acoustic insulation and technological breakthrough has played a crucial role in this area, which has resulted in increased adoption of metal ceilings. The U.S. holds a major revenue share due to changing consumer preferences and rising options for soundproof and decorative interiors in commercial buildings like business centers and offices.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global metal ceilings market include Architectural Surfaces, Inc. (U.S.), AWI Licensing LLC (U.S.), Gordon Incorporated (U.S.), Grenzebach BSH (Germany), Rockfon (U.S.), USG Corporation (U.S.), Techno Ceiling (India), Hunter Douglas (Netherlands), and Norton Industries Inc. (U.S.).

Latest Industry News:

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has recently declared that the company has acquired the assets and business of Steel Ceilings, Inc. Steel Ceilings, Inc. is a manufacturer of custom and standard aluminum and stainless metal ceilings, which includes radiant heating and cooling, architectural, and security solutions. The acquisition is aimed at advancing AWI’s strategy to penetrate the architectural specialties segment and also offer capabilities to sell into more spaces.

