White House Doctor Partners With Local Doctors, Business and Community Leaders to Help Veterans and the Homeless

Dr Antoine Chevalier a White House Doctor since 2001 has partnered with Rodney Brown and Dr. Cadrin Gill in efforts to connect homeless housing and healthcare

“ I am very honored to be a part of this collaboration. I believe that working together we will be able to have a major impact on the Veteran and homeless situation in L.A"” — Dr. Antoine Chevalier

LOS ANGELES, CALIIFORNIA, USA, July 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr Antoine Chevalier has been a functional medicine practitioner at the White House since 2001 and has partnered with Rodney Brown, CEO of New Life Global Development Corporation and Dr. Cadrin Gill Founder of the VERNBRO Medical Center in efforts to connect homeless housing and healthcare, "PROJECT NEW LIFE" will house homeless populations and provide access to healthcare at the current VERNBRO Medical Center located at 231 W. Vernon, Los Angeles CA. Others participating in the project will be Dr. Joseph Pearson MD, who has established several medical clinics in LA, Dr. Robert Jamison PHD.working in the field of Integrative medicine. Woody Anderson and Ben Casewell of Catholic Health LLC a Medical marketing firm based in Los Angeles CA.Christopher P. Epsha, Attorney at Law and John Brown, Developer, Senior Advisor. Riddell Mackey COO for Dr. Antoine Chevalier.The Medical facility will be newly renovated, Energy efficient upgrades including solar panels installations. The facility will focus on the following services Affordable and homeless housing development, Single Family to Multifamily housing, Primary Healthcare. Specialized Care. Nexgen MedicineWellness Wholeness Programs. Mental Healthcare. Drug and Alcohol addiction treatment & Counseling. PTSD, TBI, Depression therapy. Veterans quality primary care. Suicidal ideation, Addictions, Depression,Traumatic Brain Injury Concussion, Chronic pain and Headache. Dr Chevalier will conduct research study using the Functional MRI, under the supervision of Dr Gill and the other doctors and partners. The homeless and Veterans will also have access to Job training and employment. Entrepreneur training & Business Development. The project is scheduled to launch Sept. 7, 2019.Approximately 50,000 people are experiencing homelessness in and around L.A., according to the latest count by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. The vast majority of them live unsheltered on the streets. According to city officials and nonprofit leaders, there's a growing frustration among L.A. residents who — despite the city's big new investments in housing and services — continue to confront L.A.'s homeless crisis in their daily lives.the National Vietnam Veterans Readjustment Study (NVVRS). It is estimated that about 30 out of every 100 (or 30%) of Vietnam Veterans have had PTSD in their lifetime. According to recent statistics, 18 to 22 veterans die by suicide every day due to severe depression, chronic anxiety, sexual or other trauma, serious substance abuse and many other PTSD-related afflictions. Nonetheless, only 30 to 40% of veterans and military personnel diagnosed with severe mental or emotional distress seek professional help. Much of this has to do with the costliness of traditional therapy and the lack of access to military or civilian mental health providers. Over 540,000 Veterans Have Been Diagnosed With PTSDDr Chevalier has been treating Veterans for Post-traumatic stress disorder commonly referred to as (PTSD), resulting in very significant results that are proven with scientific documentation.Dr. Antoine Chevalier has been published multiple times in international peer reviewed scientific journals.According to Dr. Chevalier “ I am very honored to be a part of this collaboration. I believe that working together we will be able to have a major impact on the Veteran and homeless situation in L.A. There is no reason that anyone should have to suffer with PTSD”.The following is a video of an interview of Dr. Chevalier and a veteran who was treated for PTSD.COO Ridell Mackey states, “ We feel that it is extremely important partnership and together we can touch and change the lives of thousands both Physically, Mentally, Emotionally and Spiritually.”Mr. Rodney Brown also know as “Rescue Rodney” Community Ambassador for the American Red Cross. Mr. Brown is currently CEO of New Life Global Development Mr. Brown has experience in real estate acquisitions, construction, preservation, leasing and adding value to existing portfolios.As former Chief Engineer of 8484 Wilshire Blvd (FLYNT PUBLICATIONS), 8500 WILSHIRE BLVD, (NK Beverly Hills), University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) OCH engineering department and residential property management experience from Chicago`s Lakeshore Drive, over 23 years in the real estate and asset management industry with a strong background in property inspections, management and building operations. With training with SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA EDISON in ENERGY EFFICIENCY & Renewable Energy, Mainstream Engineering 608 EPA Universal, California Solar initiative. Conducted Solar PV installations. Transforming existing buildings GREEN and energy efficient, SCEDr. Cadrin Gill, MD is a family medicine doctor in Los Angeles, California and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, including California Hospital Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center-Long Beach. He received his medical degree from Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and has been in practice for more than 20 years. He also speaks multiple languages, including French.Dr. Chevalier and Dr. Gill believe that working together through this collaboration to treat the veterans as well as the homeless will work on their self esteem as well as teach them skills to help them return to mainstream America and become positive and productive members of their communities.Dr. Chevalier has been a featured speaker at many conferences as well as speaking at Harvard, Nasdaq, Mercedes Benz, Executive Office Building of the President of the United States of America.Dr. Antoine Chevalier was nominated as Global Change Maker of the year by the Grandson of Gandhi. He is being endorsed and supported by his peers including but not limited to one of the top neurosurgical specialist in the world, Dr Atsuhisa Nakano MD, Ph.D who has performed more than 5000 brain surgeries at 100% success rate, including more than 300 extreme cases without any complications which include more than 32 hours of surgical time per case.Dr. Chevalier recently received the World Civility Award from Change Nations.Dr. Chevalier has also received an endorsed from His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet, Tenzin GyatsoHe has also gained the support and endorsement of world famous Celebrities like Richard DreyfussFor more information about Dr. Antoine Chevalier and his work go to:For more information about Rodney Brown and his organization go to:

