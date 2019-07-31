LTE For Critical Communication Market is Anticipated to Surpass a Valuation of USD 13 Billion by 2023 | Need for Disaster Emergency Service to Spur LTE for Critical Communication Market Growth

Global LTE for Critical Communication Market Information: By Component (Hardware, Software, Solution), Technology (Digital Mobile Radio, Terrestrial Trunked Radio (TETRA), P25), Application (IT & Telecommunication, Government, Utilities) - Forecast till 2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global LTE for critical communication market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of USD 13 billion, attaining a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period (2017-2023), Market Research Future (MRFR) unveils in a detailed analysis.

Key Players:

The key players dominating the global LTE for critical communication market include Rohill Technologies B.V. (The Netherlands), Sepura plc. (U.K), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Samsung Group (South Korea), Softil Ltd. (Israel), Teltronic S.A. (Spain), Ericsson (Sweden), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (U.S), Telstra Corporation Ltd (Australia), Motorola, Inc. (U.S), and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China).

Factors Inspiring the Market

The requirement for critical communications like disaster emergency service and public safety are increasing at a rapid pace, which is contributing to the growth of the LTE for critical communication across the globe. The deployment of LTE technology for mobile broadband services like voice transmission and video transmission provides critical communication network, with high coverage level, maximum availability, fault-tolerance, and low redundancies. Companies like Motorola, Inc. and Qualcomm Technologies Inc., are offering 4G technology, P25 technologies, and TETRA to provide best services to their customers, based on a seamless, integrated technology platform.

Public safety agencies extensively use critical communication solutions for voice communication specialized systems, which is based on private narrowband radio network systems like project 25 or TETRA. This is likely to contribute to the market growth across the globe.

On the contrary, LTE for critical communication will suffer limited data transport capabilities, low spectral efficiency, high costs, and slow evolution owing to lack of economies of scale. This is one of the major challenges faced by the LTE For Critical Communication Market during the review period.

Segmentation:

The global LTE for critical communication market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, and end users.

By component, the LTE for critical communication market is segmented into software, hardware, and solutions.

By technology, the LTE for critical communication market is segmented into LTE-Advanced, digital mobile radio, P25, terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA), and others. Of these, the terrestrial trunked radio (TETRA) segment is anticipated to gain prominence as it is reliable, robust, secure, cost-effective, and has the potential to deliver mission-critical data.

By end user, the market comprises government & defense, IT & telecommunication, transportation, aerospace, oil & gas, utilities, and others. Of these, the transportation vertical is anticipated to gain prominence due to the surging demand for critical communication solutions, especially at airports in developing nations of India ad China. The soaring need for upgrading conventional analog networks into digital networks is further influencing the market growth in the segment.

Mapping the Global Market:

Geographically, the LTE for critical communication market spans across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, North America is considered to be one of the leading regions, in terms of market share. The regional market is gaining huge demand for its future requirements for status, voice, text, picture, location, and video transmission for public safety. As the LTE for critical communication is integrated with broadband data video services in critical voice communication and mobility, the demand is increasing at a rapid pace.

The European market for LTE for critical communication is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the foreseeable future. The Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is predicted to reflect the highest CAGR, due to the presence of emerging nations like Japan, China, and India.

Head-to-Head

July 2019: Leonardo has recently signed an agreement with Alea to develop multimedia broadband solutions for professional markets and public security. The solution will leverage the specifications developed by the 3GPP standardization body critical mission communication on LTE. This will contribute to the future developments of 5G networks.

