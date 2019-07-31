Helpdesk Automation Market Is Anticipated To Surpass a Valuation of USD 11 Billion By 2023 | Technological Advancements in IT to Stimulate Helpdesk Automation Market Growth

Global Helpdesk Automation Market, By Software (Web help desk, Open source help desk), Solution (Alert Management, Ticket Sortation), End User (IT, Telecommunication, Education, Government, Retail), Organization Size (Large, SME’s) Forecast till 2023.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global helpdesk automation market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of USD 11 billion, attaining a CAGR of 33% during the review period (2017-2023), Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals in a detailed analysis. The global helpdesk automation market has witnessed a tectonic surge over the past few years. The soaring demand for automated routine processes has led organizations to plan to minimize level one support, also referred to as customer support executive. It is being replaced with helpdesk automation. This is due to the new industry chain structure, which comprises helpdesk automation. The adoption of personal devices in the workspace is predicted to contribute to the market growth. Helpdesk automation provides a fast query solving process, which has further accelerated its adoption across industry verticals like healthcare, BFSI, education, and more.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the global helpdesk automation market include CA Technologies (U.S.), Landesk Software (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), BMC Software, Inc (U.S.), Axios Systems (U.K.), ServiceNow, Inc (U.S.), FrontRange Solutions (U.S.), HappyFox Inc (U.S.), Sunrise Software Ltd (U.K.), NTRglobal (Spain), and Atlassian Corporation Plc. (Australia).

Factors Inspiring the Market

The significant shift towards machine learning and AI is the prime factor accelerating the growth of the Helpdesk Automation Market across the globe. Technological advancements in IT, along with the use of cloud-based solutions, are anticipated to spur market growth. Moreover, the growth in the tablet and smartphone market is enthralling organizations to adopt helpdesk automation to detect immediate requirements in digital customer experience

On the contrary, small organizations have limited capabilities to adopt automation processes, which restricts the growth of the market across the globe.

Segmentation:

The global Helpdesk Automation Market is segmented on the basis of solution, software type, organization size, and end users.

By software type, the helpdesk automation market is segmented into open source help desk, web helpdesk software, on-premise help desk software, and enterprise help desk software. Of these, the web helpdesk software segment is predicted to lead due to wider applications of the segment and rising use of the internet.

By solution, the helpdesk automation market is segmented into ticket sortation, alert management, and ticket scheduling.

By end users, the helpdesk automation market is segmented into telecom, IT, government, education, automotive, retail, healthcare, and BFSI. Of these, IT and telecom sectors are considered to lead the global market due to increased chances of customer queries regarding a company’s services and products. The advancements made in IT, along with the surging demand for helpdesk automation by large organizations to shift to automation, are predicted to contribute to the market growth.

By organization size, the helpdesk automation market is segmented into large enterprises and small & medium-size enterprises. Of these, large enterprises are predicted to lead the market as these organizations can easily adopt new technologies.

Mapping the Global Market:

Geographically, the helpdesk automation market spans across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, North America is predicted to dominate the market globally, mainly due to the existence of technologically advanced economies adopting automation and cloud technologies. The presence of a strong retail sector and large IT companies is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Europe is considered a mature market in helpdesk automation and will continue to show steady growth in the forecast period. The soaring adoption of mobile and cloud technologies by several SMEs and the increasing trend of BYOD in multiple countries is predicted to direct the course of the market.

The Asia Pacific will witness the highest growth rate, mainly due to the rising penetration of the internet, coupled with the soaring demand for consumer goods. The advancements made in digitization and automation processes further contribute to the growth of the regional market. The introduction of advanced automation solutions further augments the helpdesk automation market in the region.

Head-to-Head

In January 2019, a leading SaaS integration and workflow automation company, Automate.io, has announced the launch of Salesforce AppExchange, a workflow connector.

In January 2019, a remote access solution by IDrive Online Backup, RemotePC, has announced the launch and availability of RemotePC HelpDesk, the latest On-Demand remote support solution. It is designed for MSPs and IT specialists to simplify support.

In September 2018, ServiceNow London has integrated chatbot automation, its previously announced Virtual Agent, with IT service management (ITSM) for helping desks and ticketing systems.

In September 2018, the leading e-commerce platform provider, xSellco, has officially introduced eDesk, for providing online sellers full visibility across the marketplaces.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

