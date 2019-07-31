DietDemand’s On-Demand Weight Loss Coaches Help Clients Stick With Diets and See Results

/EIN News/ --

It’s an age-old debate, diet vs. exercise when it comes to weight loss. Both are important for maintaining health in the long-term as well as keeping weight off, but most medical experts will tell you that diet is about 75 percent more responsible for weight gain or loss than exercise. What we consume is critical. High sugar, high carbohydrate diets will create a buildup of excess energy in the body that converts to fat, while high-fat (good fats), high protein, high nutrient diets will improve health and keep normal weight levels maintained. Diet is so important, but it may be harder to find a balance in this area as it is to exercise. Particularly when it comes to controlling our appetites and portion sizes, planning our meals, avoiding snacking and stress eating, and fighting temptations for junk food.

DietDemand recognizes the importance of diet as well as the difficulties of eating right in today’s fast food culture. That’s why they provide personal weight loss coaches to each client that can be reached via phone or email 7 days per week in a remote, telemedicine-based environment. DietDemand’s certified nutritionists can increase your chances of success with customized meal planning, help with grocery shopping, and help while dining out. Our comprehensive program has been shown to offer faster and longer-lasting weight loss than attempting diets independently (particularly if you’ve cycled through losing and gaining in the past). Call your weight loss coach day or night for grocery guidance, recipes, and more.



Want to get started today? DietDemand patients can call or easily and effortlessly visit https: http://www.dietdemand.com/ to complete an initial comprehensive, yet simple, health questionnaire and schedule an immediate personal, no-cost consultation. DietDemand’s physicians all received specialized training in nutritional science and fast weight loss. DietDemand reviews each patient’s health history to create a personalized diet plan geared for fast weight loss, or that addresses life-long issues causing weight loss to slow down or stop. Nutritionists work personally with each patient and use their own algorithm to craft meal and snack plans that are compatible with each patient’s age, gender, activity level, food preferences, nutritional needs and medical conditions. They combine these state-of-the-art diet plans with pure, prescription diet products that enable their patients to resist the temptation to reach for sugary snacks, eliminate fatigue and curb the appetite. Over 97% of DietDemand patients report incredible weight loss results with the majority losing 20 or more pounds per month.

At DietDemand, all patients gain unlimited access to the best minds in the business. Their staff of doctors, nurses, nutritionists and coaches are available six days per week to answer questions, offer suggestions, address concerns and lend their professional guidance and support. Because of this, more and more people are turning to DietDemand for their weight management needs. Diet plans are tailored to be specific to the needs of those of any age, gender, shape or size and for those who are struggling to lose that final 10-20 pounds to those who must lose 100 pounds or more. Call today to request a private, confidential, no-cost online consultation.

