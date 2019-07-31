Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Greenlane Holdings (NYSE: GNLN) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Greenlane Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) on behalf of Greenlane investors. Our investigation concerns whether Greenlane has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Our investigation concerns potential violations of federal securities laws pursuant to the company's April 2019 initial public offering ("IPO"). On April 23, 2019, Greenlane held its IPO, offering shares at $17.00. Since its IPO, Greenlane's stock has plummeted, and currently trades at just $7.84, or less than 50% of its IPO price. Greenlane distributes consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retailer customers.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Greenlane shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com , or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into Greenlane, please go to https://bespc.com/GNLN . For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

