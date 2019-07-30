Hoyer Statement on the President's Nomination for the Director of National Intelligence

“Dan Coats has served this country with devotion as a legislator and the head of our intelligence community, and while we may have stood at opposite sides of the aisle, I always respected him as a fellow public servant. I was saddened to learn of his decision to step down as Director of National Intelligence, particularly at a time when we need independent voices in this Administration to defend the hard work of the men and women who serve in our intelligence community. I am very concerned that President Trump’s nominee to replace him, Rep. John Ratcliffe, does not have sufficient experience in national security to take on such an important role and that he has not displayed the kind of independent judgment needed to be successful in this position in our current environment. “We do not need more Administration officials who simply tell the President what he wants to hear and blindly do his bidding, particularly when he seeks to escalate disputes with foreign nations without a strategy or deny foreign interference in our elections. What we need is a leader, like Dan Coats, who can set a tone and promote priorities that are in the best interest of the nation. I strongly urge the Senate to take that into consideration as it moves forward with the nomination process.”