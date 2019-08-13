Quentin Taratino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Challenged by Novelist Griswald Over Sharon Tate's Real Life Fate

GIRL FROM RUE SERPENTE

"Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" by Quentin Taratino Challenged by "GIRL FROM RUE SERPENTE" writer John Griswald on new ending for Sharon Tate's actual murder.

One should not casually sweep the Manson-Tate murders under the carpet. It could be a dangerous decision now and in the years to come.” — John Griswald

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" is challenged by "Girl From Rue Serpente" novelist John Griswald in what he calls "Truth" in pop culture films for the way Quentin Taratino handles the brutal murder of pregnant actress Sharon Tate --- one of the most brutal and violent crimes on Hollywood's record.

Director-Producer Quentin Taratino has received wide acclaim by journalists and movie critics for "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," starring Leonardo di Caprio and Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate in a fantasy drama/comedy involving the Sharon Tate/Charles Manson Murders that shook the golden age of Hollywood (and the rest of the world) in August, 1969.

But Taratino was also criticized for the ending which saw actress Sharon Tate who was murdered in the Hollywood area some 50 years ago, by simply walking away at the end of the film as if nothing has happened to her.

At this point in time, as the movie appears to be up for many Academy Award nominations for Oscars, Griswald wants to ask if the ending is meant "to honor or dishonor Sharon Tate" by what happens to her in his movie, which is a complete departure from the historical reality from the Manson-Tate murders on official records. Others killed at the residence that night were Tate's friends Jay Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojcieh Frykowski and the caretaker's friend Steven Parent.

John Griswald, who was a publicist in Hollywood entertainment industry at the time, recalls how the murders almost "closed down Hollywood" as results were constantly being published "hot off the press" night and day as every detail was released to the public. Griswald even knew, slightly, the young man named Billy Garretson, who was the caretaker of the property where the murders took place. Years later Garretson admitted that he heard the killings but locked himself up in the guest house to avoid being killed himself.

Griswald has made a list what he remembers as the most important memories of the Tate-Manson Murders:

1. Brutal murders, especially of pregnant Sharon Tate herself

2. LSD involvement but little actual knowledge of actual drugs and amounts

3. Charlie Manson, the mystery man who led the cult of murderers

4. "What's a nice Jewish girl like you doing here?" description of the Manson girls

5. "Helter Skelter" Beatles' song involvement. Somehow very weird

6. Little known about Sharon Tate and most of the others. And how they got to be victims

7. Manson Nazi swatchika on his forehead.

8. Girls seemed to be "uppity" as if they were having fun being on trial for murder.

With these somewhat vague memories lingering all these years, Griswald wants to know what messages Hollywood is sending to movie audiences through this film. Is the door opened wider now than ever before under the current circumstances? Especially, since the most memorable person involved is Sharon Tate!

Griswald started awarding notable people and celebrities for efforts to help members of mankind --- the Girl From Rue Serpente Goodwill Citizen Award --- for "spiritual activism." Earlier this year awards were presented to Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee for "Descapita," the most viewed youTube video ever. Amazon's Jeff Bezos was the recipient last month.

To order a copy of the epic love story "Girl From Rue Serpente" online, please contact Amazon at www.amazon.com.

For more information on John Griswald or Goodwill Citizen please contact Stan Zipperman:

stanzipperman@gmail.com

For more information on the novel, please contact: www.girlfromrueserpente.com.

For more information on the novel's book cover by Brazilian artist Ricardo Movits,

please contact: Art Collectors Website www.artcollectorswebsite.com.

GIRL FROM RUE SERPENTE



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.