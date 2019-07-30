Calian to Hold Conference Call Following Announcement of Third Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) will hold a telephone conference call at 4:30 p.m. eastern time on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 to discuss the results for the period ended June 30, 2019, which will be released prior to the call on August 7, 2019.



Interested participants from the financial and media community should call 613-714-5458 or 1-800-263-0877 at approximately 4:25 p.m. The conference ID is 4935942.

Following the presentation, interested parties will be invited to participate in a question and answer session.

The conference call will be available for a period of 14 days for playback and is accessible by dialing 1-888-203-1112, passcode 4935942.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,200 people with offices and projects that span Canada and global markets. The company’s capabilities are diverse with services delivered through two divisions. The Business and Technology Services (BTS) Division is headquartered in Ottawa and includes the provision of business and technology services and solutions to industry, public and government in the health, training, engineering and IT services domains. Calian’s Systems Engineering Division (SED) located in Saskatoon provides the world’s leading space technology companies with innovative solutions for testing, operating and managing their satellite networks. SED provides leading-edge communications products for terrestrial and satellite networks, as well as providing commercial (including agriculture) and defence customers with superior electronics engineering, manufacturing and test services for both private sector and military customers in North America and Europe.

For investor information, please visit our website at www.calian.com or contact us at ir@calian.com

Kevin Ford Patrick Houston President and Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer 613-599-8600 613-599-8600

DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

Calian · Head Office · 770 Palladium Drive · Ottawa · Ontario · Canada · K2V 1C8

Tel: 613.599.8600 · Fax: 613-592-3664· General Info email: info@calian.com





