BioXcel Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter and Half Year 2019 Financial Results and Business Update

Conference Call scheduled to discuss results on August 6, 2019 at 8:30 AM EDT

/EIN News/ -- NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (“BTI”) (Nasdaq: BTAI), today announced that the Company is scheduled to release its second quarter and half year 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. BTI will also hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. BTI is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company that utilizes novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify and advance the next wave of medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology.

Conference Call & Webcast Details
Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 8:30 AM Eastern Time
Domestic:                    1-800-239-9838
International:               1-323-994-2093
Conference ID:            2198753
Webcast:                     http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135552

Replay
Domestic:                    1-844-512-2921
International:               1-412-317-6671
Conference ID:            2198753

*Replay available through September 6, 2019

About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (BTI):
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development that utilizes novel artificial intelligence approaches to identify and advance the next wave of medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BTI's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BTI's two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neuropsychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an orally administered systemic innate immunity activator designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer in combination with other immuno-oncology agents. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com

Contact Information:
The Ruth Group for BTI:
Janhavi Mohite
646-536-7026
jmohite@theruthgroup.com

