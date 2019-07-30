Alder BioPharmaceuticals® to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- BOTHELL, Wash., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of migraine, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Alder management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results and provide a general business update at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.



The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 430-4657 for domestic callers or (484) 756-4339 for international callers and providing conference ID number 6561825. The webcast can be accessed from the Events & Presentations page of the Investors section of Alder's website at www.alderbio.com and will be available for replay following the call for at least 30 days.

About Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on transforming migraine treatment through the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutic antibodies. Eptinezumab, Alder’s lead product candidate for migraine prevention, is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) that is delivered via IV and designed for 100% bioavailability with high specificity and strong binding for suppression of calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). If approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, it will be the first IV therapy for migraine prevention. Alder is also developing ALD1910, a preclinical mAb that inhibits pituitary adenylate cyclase-activating polypeptide-38 (PACAP-38) for migraine prevention. For more information, please visit www.alderbio.com.

