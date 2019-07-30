Egyptian athletes participate in Greco-Roman wrestling tournament in Minsk

On July 26 — 28, 2019 the International Greco-Roman Wrestling Tournament in memory of Olympic champion Oleg Karavaev was held in Minsk.

The tournament was attended by 158 wrestlers from 18 countries, including Egyptian athletes, who came to Belarus for these competitions for the first time with support of the Embassy of Belarus in Egypt.

The finals of the tournament took place on July 28, 2019 in which the Egyptian team ranked eighth. In the weight category up to 67 kg the first place went to Mohamed Elsayed, who is the current world champion under the age of 23 years in the weight category up to 67 kg and ranked 17th in the UWW top 20. In the same weight category Abouhalima won the bronze.

The current bronze medalist of the U-23 World Youth Championship in the weight category up to 130 kg Mohamed Abdellatif participated in a small final and won the bronze.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.