Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

/EIN News/ -- GLEN BURNIE, Md., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (“Bancorp”) (NASDAQ: GLBZ), the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie (“Bank”), announced today net income of $319,000, or $0.11 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, as compared to net income of $478,000, or $0.17 per basic and diluted common share for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018.



Bancorp reported net income of $454,000, or $0.16 per basic and diluted common share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, compared to $733,000, or $0.26 per basic and diluted common share for the same period in 2018. At June 30, 2019, Bancorp had total assets of $377.6 million. Bancorp, the oldest independent commercial bank in Anne Arundel County, will pay its 108th consecutive quarterly dividend on August 2, 2019.

“The core fundamentals of our Company remain strong as reflected in our financial results for the period. We continue building on our momentum by seizing available opportunities despite a competitive and challenging economic environment. Although the interest rate environment has been challenging in recent months, we have managed our balance sheet to provide a stable margin. Net interest income in the second quarter of 2019 grew by $71,000 or 2.3%, as compared to the second quarter of 2018. The yield on our loan portfolio increased 0.09% from 4.22% to 4.31%, and funding costs decreased by $40,000 or 8.2%, from $490,000 to $450,000,” stated John D. Long, President and CEO. “We continue to invest in technology and infrastructure improvements that enable us to remain competitive in the rapidly changing technological environment. Our strong fundamental performance was somewhat offset by the cost of these investments. However, we maintained our relentless focus on expense reduction in other areas as we work to drive efficiencies through the Bank and improve our profitability while delivering the outstanding customer service that differentiates our Bank in our local markets.”

“Looking forward, we continue to seek opportunities to further reduce our cost structure as we work to achieve an efficiency ratio more in-line with our peers. In addition, a favorable credit environment combined with our outstanding credit quality, disciplined loan pricing and a beneficial balance sheet structure, allowed us to reduce the provision for loan losses by $151,000 or 42.5%, for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period last year. Headquartered in the dynamic Northern Anne Arundel County market, we believe our Bank is well positioned with excellent asset quality and capital levels, a stable net interest margin, and an experienced and seasoned executive team. We remain deeply committed to serving the financial needs of the community through the development of new loan and deposit products.”

Highlights for the First Six Months of 2019

Bancorp continued to focus on organic growth opportunities in the first six months of 2019, as average loan balances increased $20.0 million or 7.21%, from the same period in 2018, although loan originations have been at a slower pace for most of 2019. Bancorp has strong liquidity and capital positions that provide ample capacity for future growth, along with the Bank’s total regulatory capital to risk weighted assets of 12.91% at June 30, 2019, as compared to 12.78% for the same period of 2018.

Return on average assets for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was 0.34%, as compared to 0.49% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018. Return on average equity for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was 3.70%, as compared to 5.78% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018. Lower gains on redemption of bank-owned life insurance policies (“BOLI”) and higher income tax expense primarily drove the lower returns.

The book value per share of Bancorp’s common stock was $12.37 at June 30, 2019, as compared to $11.95 per share at June 30, 2018.

At June 30, 2019, the Bank remained above all “well-capitalized” regulatory requirement levels. The Bank’s tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was approximately 12.05% at June 30, 2019, as compared to 11.94% at June 30, 2018. Liquidity remained strong due to managed cash and cash equivalents, borrowing lines with the FHLB of Atlanta, the Federal Reserve and correspondent banks, and the size and composition of the bond portfolio.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets were $377.6 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $23.9 million or 5.95%, from $401.5 million at June 30, 2018. Investment securities were $61.2 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $26.1 million or 29.9%, from $87.3 million at June 30, 2018. Proceeds from the Bank’s sale of investment securities in 2019 were used to offset the decrease in deposits (see below) and fund the Bank’s increase in loan originations during 2018. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $291.2 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.8 million or 0.62%, from $289.4 million at June 30, 2018. Real estate acquired through foreclosure was $0.7 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $0.6 million from June 30, 2018 primarily due to the foreclosure of a single loan. Net deferred tax assets decreased $1.7 million and accrued taxes receivable increased $1.2 million from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2019 primarily due to the elimination of the alternative minimum tax under the Tax Act. Other assets decreased $1.9 million due to the $1.3 million collection of an insurance receivable and decrease of $0.9 million in the fair value of swap derivative positions.

Total deposits were $320.2 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $21.6 million or 6.32%, from $341.8 million at June 30, 2018. Interest-bearing deposits were $213.0 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $20.4 million or 8.74%, from $233.4 million at June 30, 2018. Total borrowings were $20.0 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $5.0 million or 20.0%, from $25.0 million at June 30, 2018.

Stockholders’ equity was $34.9 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $1.4 million or 4.18%, from $33.5 million at June 30, 2018. The decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss associated with net unrealized losses on the available for sale bond portfolio and increase in retained earnings and stock issuances under the dividend reinvestment program, offset by a decrease in unrealized gains on interest rate swap contracts drove the overall increase in stockholders’ equity.

Nonperforming assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings, accruing loans past due 90 days or more, and other real estate owned (“OREO”), represented 1.45% of total assets at June 30, 2019, as compared to 1.05% for the same period of 2018. The increases in nonaccrual loans and OREO drove the 0.40% increase in nonperforming assets as percentage of total assets from June 30, 2018 to 2019.

Review of Financial Results

For the three-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Net income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $319,000, as compared to $478,000 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Net interest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 totaled $3.12 million, as compared to $3.05 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018. Average loan balances increased $14.3 million or 5.09% to $295.4 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $281.1 million for the same period of 2018.

Net interest margin for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was 3.41%, as compared to 3.21% for the same period of 2018. Lower average balances and higher average yields on interest-earning assets combined with lower average interest-bearing balances and cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results. The average balance on interest-earning assets decreased $14.4 million while the yield increased 0.18% from 3.73% to 3.91%, when comparing the three-month periods ending June 30, 2018 and 2019. The average balance on interest-bearing funds decreased $15.6 million and the cost of funds decreased 0.02%, when comparing the three-month periods ending June 30, 2018 and 2019.

The provision for loan losses for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $30,000, as compared to a negative provision of $5,000 for the same period of 2018. The increase was driven by the difference between $468,000 of lower required reserves and $433,000 of lower net charge offs. As a result, the allowance for loan losses was $2.46 million at June 30, 2019, representing 0.84% of total loans, as compared to $2.28 million, or 0.79% of total loans at June 30, 2018 and is consistent with our improved credit quality.

Noninterest income for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $282,000, as compared to $386,000 for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $104,000 or 26.94%. $101,000 lower gains on the redemption of BOLI policies primarily drove the decrease.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, noninterest expense was $2.99 million, as compared to $3.01 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $21,000 or 0.70%. The primary contributors to the $21,000 decrease, when compared to the three-month period ended June 30, 2018 were decreases in data processing and item processing services and loan collection costs, offset by increases in salary and employee benefits costs, legal, accounting and other professional fees and occupancy and equipment expenses including investments in technology and infrastructure improvements.

For the six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

Net income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $454,000, as compared to net income of $733,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018.

Net interest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 totaled $6.26 million, as compared to $6.05 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. Average loan balances increased $20.0 million or 7.21%, to $297.5 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, as compared to $277.5 million for the same period of 2018.

Net interest margin for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was 3.36%, as compared to 3.22% for the same period of 2018. Higher yields on interest-earning assets offset by higher cost of funds were the primary drivers of year-over-year results, as the yield on interest-earning assets increased 0.18% from 3.72% to 3.90% and the cost of funds increased 0.05% from 0.53% to 0.58% for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2018 and 2019, respectively.

The provision for loan losses for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $204,000, as compared to $355,000 for the same period of 2018. The decrease for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 as compared to the same period in 2018 primarily reflects lower net charge offs. As a result, the allowance for loan losses was $2.46 million at June 30, 2019, representing 0.84% of total loans, as compared to $2.28 million, or 0.79% of total loans for the same period of 2018.

Noninterest income for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 was $564,000, as compared to $872,000 for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. The results for the first six-month of 2018 include gains on redemptions of BOLI policies of $308,000.

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, noninterest expense was $6.07 million, as compared to $5.85 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2018. The primary contributors to the $221,000 increase, when compared to the six-month period ended June 30, 2018 were increases in salary and employee benefits, occupancy and equipment expenses, legal, accounting and other professional fees, litigation settlement costs, and bank robbery and fraud losses, partially offset by decreases in data processing and item processing services and loan collection costs including investments in technology and infrastructure improvements.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Information

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Glen Burnie, Maryland. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie® is a locally-owned community bank with 8 branch offices serving Anne Arundel County. The Bank is engaged in the commercial and retail banking business including the acceptance of demand and time deposits, and the origination of loans to individuals, associations, partnerships and corporations. The Bank’s real estate financing consists of residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and commercial mortgage loans. The Bank also originates automobile loans through arrangements with local automobile dealers. Additional information is available at www.thebankofglenburnie.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical financial information, may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the company’s actual results in the future to differ materially from its historical results and those presently anticipated or projected. These statements are evidenced by terms such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management’s good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information contact:

Jeffrey D. Harris, Chief Financial Officer

410-768-8883

jdharris@bogb.net

106 Padfield Blvd

Glen Burnie, MD 21061





GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (dollars in thousands) June 30, March 31, December 31, June 30, 2019 2019 2018 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 2,373 $ 2,341 $ 2,605 $ 2,584 Interest bearing deposits with banks and federal funds sold 7,565 14,194 13,349 5,498 Cash and Cash Equivalents 9,938 16,535 15,954 8,082 Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 61,213 61,420 81,572 87,314 Restricted equity securities, at cost 1,227 1,439 2,481 1,443 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 291,237 299,417 299,120 289,408 Less: Allowance for loan losses (2,459 ) (2,605 ) (2,541 ) (2,284 ) Loans, net 288,778 296,812 296,579 287,124 Real estate acquired through foreclosure 705 705 705 114 Premises and equipment, net 3,840 3,901 3,106 3,195 Bank owned life insurance 7,940 7,900 7,860 7,780 Deferred tax assets, net 1,059 1,197 1,392 2,713 Accrued interest receivable 992 1,110 1,198 1,142 Accrued taxes receivable 1,194 1,221 1,177 - Prepaid expenses 491 515 466 471 Other assets 236 304 556 2,093 Total Assets $ 377,613 $ 393,059 $ 413,046 $ 401,471 LIABILITIES Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 107,132 $ 107,249 $ 101,369 $ 108,414 Interest-bearing deposits 213,046 224,364 221,084 233,393 Total Deposits 320,178 331,613 322,453 341,807 Short-term borrowings 20,000 25,000 55,000 25,000 Defined pension liability 304 298 285 317 Accrued Taxes Payable - - - 28 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,241 1,693 1,257 775 Total Liabilities 342,723 358,604 378,995 367,927 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock, par value $1, authorized 15,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 2,821,230, 2,817,821, 2,814,157, and 2,807,819 shares as of June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019, December 31, 2018, and June 30, 2018, respectively. 2,821 2,818 2,814 2,808 Additional paid-in capital 10,464 10,433 10,401 10,335 Retained earnings 21,957 21,919 22,066 21,778 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (352 ) (715 ) (1,230 ) (1,377 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 34,890 34,455 34,051 33,544 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 377,613 $ 393,059 $ 413,046 $ 401,471





GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 3,176 $ 2,958 $ 6,366 $ 5,830 Interest and dividends on securities 336 535 736 1,059 Interest on deposits with banks and federal funds sold 62 50 182 98 Total Interest Income 3,574 3,543 7,284 6,987 Interest expense Interest on deposits 333 325 665 634 Interest on short-term borrowings 117 165 355 308 Total Interest Expense 450 490 1,020 942 Net Interest Income 3,124 3,053 6,264 6,045 Provision for loan losses 30 (5 ) 204 355 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 3,094 3,058 6,060 5,690 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 64 61 124 128 Other fees and commissions 177 179 356 347 Gains on redemption of BOLI policies - 101 - 308 Gain on securities sold - - 3 - Income on life insurance 41 45 81 89 Total Noninterest Income 282 386 564 872 Noninterest expenses Salary and employee benefits 1,685 1,649 3,455 3,371 Occupancy and equipment expenses 386 316 700 615 Legal, accounting and other professional fees 304 281 535 510 Data processing and item processing services 44 103 219 241 FDIC insurance costs 60 65 116 122 Advertising and marketing related expenses 25 32 52 49 Loan collection costs 26 80 40 121 Telephone costs 55 67 121 124 Other expenses 405 418 829 693 Total Noninterest Expenses 2,990 3,011 6,067 5,846 Income before income taxes 386 433 557 716 Income tax expense (benefit) 67 (45 ) 103 (17 ) Net income $ 319 $ 478 $ 454 $ 733 Basic and diluted net income

per share of common stock $ 0.11 $ 0.17 $ 0.16 $ 0.26

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY For the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' Stock Capital Earnings (Loss) Equity Balance, December 31, 2017 $ 2,801 $ 10,267 $ 21,605 $ (631 ) $ 34,042 Net income - - 733 - 733 Cash dividends, $0.20 per share - - (560 ) - (560 ) Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 7 68 - - 75 Other comprehensive loss - - - (746 ) (746 ) Balance, June 30, 2018 $ 2,808 $ 10,335 $ 21,778 $ (1,377 ) $ 33,544 Accumulated Additional Other Total Common Paid-in Retained Comprehensive Stockholders' Stock Capital Earnings (Loss)/Income Equity Balance, December 31, 2018 $ 2,814 $ 10,401 $ 22,066 $ (1,230 ) $ 34,051 Net income - - 454 - 454 Cash dividends, $0.20 per share - - (563 ) - (563 ) Dividends reinvested under dividend reinvestment plan 7 63 - - 70 Other comprehensive income - - - 878 878 Balance, June 30, 2019 $ 2,821 $ 10,464 $ 21,957 $ (352 ) $ 34,890

THE BANK OF GLEN BURNIE CAPITAL RATIOS (dollars in thousands) To Be Well Capitalized Under To Be Considered Prompt Corrective Adequately Capitalized Action Provisions Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio As of June 30, 2019: (unaudited) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 34,864 12.05 % $ 13,015 4.50 % $ 18,799 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 37,335 12.91 % $ 23,137 8.00 % $ 28,922 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 34,864 12.05 % $ 17,353 6.00 % $ 23,137 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 34,864 9.12 % $ 15,287 4.00 % $ 19,109 5.00 % As of March 31, 2019: (unaudited) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 34,681 12.51 % $ 12,472 4.50 % $ 18,014 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 37,311 13.46 % $ 22,172 8.00 % $ 27,715 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 34,681 12.51 % $ 16,629 6.00 % $ 22,172 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 34,681 8.68 % $ 15,983 4.00 % $ 19,978 5.00 % As of December 31, 2018: (audited) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 34,778 12.27 % $ 12,757 4.50 % $ 18,427 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 37,354 13.18 % $ 22,679 8.00 % $ 28,349 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 34,778 12.27 % $ 17,009 6.00 % $ 22,679 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 34,778 8.52 % $ 16,330 4.00 % $ 20,413 5.00 % As of June 30, 2018: (unaudited) Common Equity Tier 1 Capital $ 33,335 11.94 % $ 12,559 4.50 % $ 18,140 6.50 % Total Risk-Based Capital $ 35,662 12.78 % $ 22,326 8.00 % $ 27,908 10.00 % Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital $ 33,335 11.94 % $ 16,745 6.00 % $ 22,326 8.00 % Tier 1 Leverage $ 33,335 8.39 % $ 15,883 4.00 % $ 19,854 5.00 %

GLEN BURNIE BANCORP AND SUBSIDIARY SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Year Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, December 31, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) Financial Data Assets $ 377,613 $ 393,059 $ 401,471 $ 377,613 $ 401,471 $ 413,046 Investment securities 61,213 61,420 87,314 61,213 87,314 81,572 Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 291,237 299,417 289,408 291,237 289,408 299,120 Allowance for loan losses 2,459 2,605 2,284 2,459 2,284 2,541 Deposits 320,178 331,613 341,807 320,178 341,807 322,453 Borrowings 20,000 25,000 25,000 20,000 25,000 55,000 Stockholders' equity 34,890 34,455 33,544 34,890 33,544 34,051 Net income 319 135 478 454 733 1,583 Average Balances Assets $ 382,659 $ 400,064 $ 396,204 $ 391,403 $ 394,087 $ 401,086 Investment securities 61,621 69,939 91,290 65,780 91,870 89,351 Loans, (net of deferred fees & costs) 295,425 299,506 281,104 297,466 277,534 286,703 Deposits 325,036 323,283 335,479 324,159 334,985 335,167 Borrowings 20,778 41,181 26,394 30,985 24,573 31,595 Stockholders' equity 34,965 34,359 33,506 34,662 33,671 33,392 Performance Ratios Annualized return on average assets 0.34 % 0.14 % 0.49 % 0.24 % 0.38 % 0.39 % Annualized return on average equity 3.70 % 1.59 % 5.78 % 2.66 % 4.42 % 4.74 % Net interest margin 3.41 % 3.30 % 3.21 % 3.36 % 3.22 % 3.26 % Dividend payout ratio 88 % 209 % 59 % 124 % 76 % 71 % Book value per share $ 12.37 $ 12.23 $ 11.95 $ 12.37 $ 11.95 $ 12.10 Basic and diluted net income per share 0.11 0.05 0.17 0.16 0.26 0.56 Cash dividends declared per share 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.20 0.20 0.40 Basic and diluted weighted average

shares outstanding 2,819,994 2,816,518 2,806,599 2,818,266 2,804,565 2,808,031 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for loan losses to loans 0.84 % 0.87 % 0.79 % 0.84 % 0.79 % 0.85 % Nonperforming loans to avg. loans 1.61 % 0.90 % 1.46 % 1.60 % 1.48 % 0.76 % Allowance for loan losses to

nonaccrual & 90+ past due loans 54.0 % 104.7 % 58.6 % 54.0 % 58.6 % 128.7 % Net charge-offs annualize to avg. loans 0.24 % 0.27 % 0.94 % 0.19 % 0.48 % 0.32 % Capital Ratios Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 12.05 % 12.51 % 11.94 % 12.05 % 11.94 % 12.27 % Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio 12.05 % 12.51 % 11.94 % 12.05 % 11.94 % 12.27 % Leverage Ratio 9.12 % 8.68 % 8.39 % 9.12 % 8.39 % 8.52 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 12.91 % 13.46 % 12.78 % 12.91 % 12.78 % 13.18 %



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.