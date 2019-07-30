Center for Transformation and Innovation is a Small Business of the Year 2019 Finalist

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are proud to announce that the Center for Transformation and Innovation (CTI) has been selected as a finalist for the Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Award for the category of companies with 5-20 employees. The winner will be announced on September 12, 2019 at the David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts.



The Greater Tampa Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year is one of the most rigorous small business awards programs in the United States. The Chamber, which has been presenting this prestigious award for Tampa businesses for around 40 years, evaluates companies across a set of 5 operational criteria including history and philosophy, management, operational management, innovativeness and response to adversity, leadership and community contributions.

CTI is being recognized for its rapid growth, community involvement, and great contribution to healthcare. Over the last seven years, CTI has become one of the most sought-after organizations for developing leaders, enhancing innovation, and designing strategies in healthcare. In 2015, CTI was recognized as one of the Florida Companies to Watch by GrowFL, in association with Edward Lowe Foundation. For seven years in a row, CTI has appeared on Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. In addition, in 2019, Inc. Magazine identified CTI as one of the Best Places to Work.

“We are very proud and excited to be a finalist for this award,” said Mo Kasti, President and CEO of CTI. “Knowing that we make a difference in healthcare and the world everyday keeps us going and provides us with the passion to continue on giving and working harder.”

About CTI

CTI is a healthcare transformation and innovation company. CTI partners with organizations and leaders to achieve strategic objectives in three critical areas – leadership, strategy, and innovation. CTI has helped hundreds of healthcare organizations across the country create agile strategies, develop high-performing medical staff, transform their cultures, and realize significant and sustainable clinical and operational improvements. Ultimately, CTI saves lives by training doctors to be effective leaders and engaged team members. Their renowned Physician Leadership Institute has prepared thousands of clinicians for leadership roles and helped create cultures of engagement and productivity. CTI offers a range of solutions for organizations of all sizes and budgets, including webinars, boot camps, fellowships, and coaching.

