Dentist in the Lehigh Valley Offering Center Valley Cosmetic Dentistry

Center Valley dentists at Castle Dental providing dental implants

Cosmetic dentistry from the Lehigh Valley dentists at Castle Dental includes dental implants, veneers, and more.

CENTER VALLEY, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Castle Dental is offering Center Valley cosmetic dentistry. Cosmetic dentistry includes procedures like veneers, bonding, tooth whitening, and crowns.

Crowns are an especially popular option at the Center Valley dentist. Using CEREC 3D technology, Castle Dental can create in-office ceramic restorations that are durable and color-matched to existing teeth.

“In only a single appointment, patients can have a brand new crown, explains Dr. Matthew Lang.

Dental implants are also available from Castle Dental. They help replace one or multiple missing teeth and have one of the highest success rates in dentistry. Using the Galileos 3D Dental Conebeam, dentists can acquire a snapshot of a patient’s mouth, face, and jaw for optimum accuracy.

To learn more about dental implants, crowns, and other cosmetic dentistry services in Center Valley, patients are encouraged to schedule a consultation with Castle Dental by visiting http://castledentalcare.com/appointment-request/. New patients are currently being accepted.

About Castle Dental: Castle Dental is a leading provider of cosmetic dentistry and dental implants in Center Valley, PA. Doctors Matthew Lang and Lucas Mantilla offer patients high-quality, experienced, and comfortable care. Sedation dentistry, dental crowns, and general dentistry are also available. To learn more visit https://www.castledentalcare.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.