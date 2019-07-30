Worldwide Satellite Manufacturing & Launch Market Forecasts to 2023 - Increasing Preference for Green Propulsion Technologies

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global satellite manufacturing & launch market will register a CAGR of over 4% by 2023.



The demand for satellite networks and services for commercial applications has increased. The growing utilization of commercial satellite platforms for dual purposes, which include military and civil, is also providing growth opportunities to the market in focus.



To ensure seamless connectivity between terrestrial and satellites, satellite transport conduit is being integrated into the overall communication map. This will provide new opportunities to extend satellite services in urban and rural areas to cover existing white zones and ensure seamless connectivity plans for a variety of users, including emergency services.



Also, regulatory relaxation on the sales of high-resolution satellite images for commercial purposes is one such measure, which provides a new opportunity for growth of the market. Such developments are anticipated to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Reduction in associative launch cost



The associative cost of satellite systems is significant, and most of the cost accounts for launch and orbital placement. The development of all-electric satellites has eliminated the need for conventional power systems, which accounted for additional load for launch vehicles. Thus, multiple all-electric satellites can be accommodated on a single launch vehicle such as Falcon 9, and Ariane 5, which has significantly decreased the associative launch cost.



Several companies that offer launch services for satellites are investing in R&D to develop cost-effective launch systems. The highly competitive nature of the satellite industry is also a critical factor that is decreasing the cost of launching satellites. Thus, the reduction in price will increase the number of satellites launches, which will increase the revenue generated by the market during the forecast period.



Presence of satellite orbital debris



Space debris comprises natural (meteoroid) and artificial (human-made) fragments. Artificial debris could be non-functional spacecraft, abandoned launch vehicles, mission-related debris, and fragmentation debris. Spacecraft explosions and collisions between satellites generate small debris, which also collects in the orbit of the Earth.



Over the years, the number of satellites that are launched has risen rapidly, which has increased the amount of orbital debris. Debris is kinetic in nature, moving at a speed of 18,000 miles per hour, which is quick enough to damage satellites or spacecraft. This poses a significant threat to space shuttles, the ISS, and the several satellites in the orbit of the Earth.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly fragmented. The presence of several companies, including Airbus SE and Boeing makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the rising demand for multirole satellites and the expanding scope of space exploration will provide significant growth opportunities to the satellite manufacturing and launch manufacturers. Lockheed Martin Corp, Northrop Grumman Corp, Raytheon Co, and Thales Group are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Key Players Profiled



Airbus SE

Boeing

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Co.

Thales Group

List of Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Communication satellite - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Military surveillance - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Navigation satellite - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Earth observation satellite - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Satellite manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Launch services - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in satellite-aided warfare

Increasing preference for green propulsion technologies

Trend of miniaturization

Increased adoption of 3D printing

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Airbus SE

Boeing

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Raytheon Co.

Thales Group

