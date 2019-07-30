Global Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels Technology, Trends and Forecasts 2019-2034

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive OE Tyres and Wheels - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE tyre and wheel sectors with analysis of the major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for: automotive original equipment (OE) tyres automotive OE aluminium and steel wheel market

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for: car tyres including green tyre technology, non-rubber materials, inner liners, airless tyres, quieter tyres, energy efficiency, aerodynamics, run-flat tech, sealant systems, labelling, TPMS wheels including surface treatments, forging, lightweighting, trims and thermoplastics

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Updated profiles of the major automotive tyre and wheel suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies Tyre companies Apollo Tyres Bridgestone Corporation Customers and contracts Infrastructure Continental AG Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Infrastructure Merger and acquisition activity Organisational structure Hankook Tire Co., Ltd. Customers and contracts Infrastructure Merger and acquisition activity Products Kumho Tire Co., Ltd. Kumho's infrastructure Organisational structure Products Michelin SCA Infrastructure Pirelli & C. S.p.A. Sibur Russian Tyres Sumitomo Corporation Infrastructure Products Toyo Tire and Rubber Co, Ltd Infrastructure Merger and acquisition activity Products Yokohama Tire Corporation Infrastructure Others Al-Amoudi Group Cheng Shin Rubber Giti Tire Lanxess Maxxis Multistrada Arah Sarana ND Rubber Nexen Tire Nokian Tyres PT Gajah Tunggal Sailun Tyre Trelleborg AB Triangle Tire Wheel companies Accuride Corporation Alcoa, Inc AMW Borbet Central Motor Wheel (CMW) CiTiC Dicastal Wheel Manufacturing Enkei Magnetto Maxion Wheels Mefro Otto Fuchs Ronal AG Steel Strips Wheels Superior Industries International Inc. Topy Industries Ltd. Uniwheels Wheels India Others

Forecasts Tyres Tyre pressure monitoring systems Wheels Aluminium wheels Regional markets Australia China Europe India Iran Japan Korea Mercosur North America Other Asia Russia South Africa Thailand Worldwide Steel wheels

Markets Markets - tyres Emerging markets Market shares Asia Europe North America Market trends Korean Free Trade Agreement Winter tyre regulations Markets - wheels Europe Global overview Japan North America Other markets

Technologies Technologies - tyres Commercial vehicle tyres Commercial tyres from Toyo Tires Continental rolls out its VancoEco tyre Light truck tyres from Continental Yokohama Rubber's inner liner for commercial vehicle tyres Other innovations Passenger car tyres Bridgestone's airless tyre concept Bridgestone's Large & Narrow concept tyre Continental's 'quieter' tyres Green tyres can cut the cost of motoring, says university researchers Michelin uses sunflower oil to make tyres Michelin's Energy XM2 tyre Yokohama lowers aerodynamic drag Yokohama's material inner liner Run-flat tyres Bridgestone's solution Continental's solution Goodyear's solution Tyre labelling Tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) Bendix's solution Bridgestone's solutions Continental's solution Dana's solution Nissan's solution Technologies - wheels Aluminium Alcoa supplies lightweight wheels for the Ferrari 458 Italia Alcoa's Dura-Bright surface treatment Alcoa's wide base aluminium wheels Forged aluminium wheels can reduce carbon footprint of commercial vehicles Forged wheels from Alcoa Tomorrow's aluminium wheels Other Lightweighting Thermoplastic wheel rims Wheel development process Wheel trims Steel Advantages of steel wheels Light weight steel wheel under development Tomorrow's steel wheels



