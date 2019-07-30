Global Light Vehicle OE Batteries (Advanced Batteries and Starter Batteries) Market Forecasts to 2034

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Light Vehicle OE Batteries Market - Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global electric vehicles and OE starter battery sectors, major suppliers, top 14 car batteries markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE battery (advanced batteries and starter batteries) market size estimates for the top 14* markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including advanced car battery costs, alliances, awards, innovations, investments, charging solutions, energy density, range development, solar tech, thermal management, wireless charging, recycling)

Regional market share data tables and commentary

Country share data tables and commentary for the top 14 markets

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including XL Hybrids, Ioxus, Maxwell Technologies, Zero Carbon Futures, Cap-XX, Continental, GS Yuasa, Western Lithium, Axeon (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Updated profiles of the major automotive battery suppliers including their strategies and prospects

You can use this report to:

Gain a quick overview of the automotive battery sectors globally

Understand the size and scope of the world's top 14 markets

Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans

Review the latest and most significant technological developments

Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them

Spot opportunities and threats in this sector

Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects

Prepare supply and demand forecasts

Produce internal sales plans and forecasts

Carry out competitive intelligence

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Battery companies A123 Systems, Inc. Advanced Battery Technologies AESC Altair Nano Technologies BAK Banner Blue Energy Co. Ltd. BYD Auto CALB CBAK Energy Technology Inc Continental AG Deutsche ACCUmotive East Penn Manufacturing Co Inc Electrovaya Enerdel EnerSys E-One Moli Energy Exide Technologies Fiamm Gotian Inc GS Yuasa Corp Hitachi Vehicle Energy Ltd Johnson Controls Inc. Johnson Matthey Battery Systems K2 Energy Solutions Kokam Leclanche LG Chem Lifan Lishen Li-Tec Lithium Americas Lithium Energy Japan Northvolt Optimum Nano Panasonic Corporation Primearth EV Energy Co Ltd Rexnamo Electro Robert Bosch GmbH Samsung SDI SB LiMotive SK Innovation Solid Power TerraE Toshiba Valence Technology Valmet Automotive

Forecasts Advanced automotive batteries Starter batteries

Glossary of terms

Markets Emerging markets Market shares Asia-Pacific Europe Lithium-ion battery cell market North America Market trends

Technologies Advanced automotive battery innovations Alliances Innovations Delphi's inverter Denso's solutions GS Yuasa's advanced batteries for next-generation PHEVs JCI's 48-volt micro hybrid battery JCI's ie:3 demonstrator vehicle Volvo's solution Where are we heading? SAE standard for PHEVs and EVs to help reduce charging time Electric vehicle battery developments Alcoa and Phinergy's solution BMW's High-Voltage Battery Centre Charging solutions EV sound research Delphi's vehicle sounder Kia EV sounds like an ICE NHTSA's proposal Pedestrian alert technology for electric vehicles Volvo's research Massachusetts Institute of Technology developing an alternative battery Range anxieties Sensor for EVs which shuts off the battery in the event of a collision Solid-state batteries for electric vehicles Solutions to convert EV battery power for home use Thermal management for electric vehicles Toshiba supplies batteries for Mitsubishi Motors Valeo's thermal management for lithium-ion batteries Volkswagen Other innovations Evida Power and HaloIPT explores wireless charging Federal-Mogul's battery shield GS Yuasa's battery analyser Hella's isolation monitor Honda's solutions Material for a secondary or rechargeable battery Mitsubishi Electric's solutions Visteon's battery thermal management solutions Yazaki North America partners with Evatran to develop charging systems Recycling

Archive An alternative technology to lithium-ion? BMW Daimler working with Evonik Industries to develop and produce lithium-ion batteries Dana's battery cooling technologies EASYBAT aims to make it easier to build electric cars with switchable batteries Envia achieves record energy density for its Li-ion battery EV battery prices fall EV makers to produce 35GW hours of batteries by 2013 Exide Technologies uses public funds to develop lead-acid battery technology GM Europe Ampera electric car GM increases its investment in lithium-ion batteries GM investigates material to make lithium-ion batteries last longer between charges GM Ventures invests in Sakti3 Harman's sound synthesis Hyundai offers lifetime battery replacement for the Sonata Hybrid JCI's batteries for commercial vehicles Johnson Controls and Hitachi cooperate Johnson Controls supplying the battery for the Ford Transit Connect Electric Johnson Controls uses public funds to develop advanced battery technologies Li-ion batteries for F1 New battery monitoring unit for Lithium-ion batteries from Denso Nissan, NEC and NEC Tokin form joint venture to produce lithium-ion batteries in Japan Renault delays electric vehicle battery production SB LiMotive acquires Cobasys Solar technology for EVs The National Alliance for Advanced Transportation Batteries (NAATBatt) is formed Toyota explores wireless charging Washington State University's research



