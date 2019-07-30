Ambassador of Belarus Sergei Rachkov met with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt

On July 29, 2019 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr. Sergei Rachkov met with the Deputy Minister — Head of the Office of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt — Khaled Galal Abdelhamid.

During the meeting the sides discussed prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation upon the results of the visit of the President of Egypt to Belarus in June 2019, ways of practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level, the participation of Egyptian representatives in the high-level international conference “Combating terrorism using innovative approaches and emerging technologies", which will be held in Minsk in September 2019, as well as the organization of recreation for a group of Egyptian children in the National educational and health center “Zubronak” in August 2019.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.