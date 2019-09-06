Musician Pennan Brae Releases 5th Album, Gravity from The Astronot Film

Pennan Brae

The Astronot Film & Soundtrack Have Won Awards at 160 Film Festivals in 2018/19.

It's unlike anything I've been involved with before. There's a dance vibe injected & I really like the energy of it.” — Pennan Brae

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter Pennan Brae releases his 5th album, Gravity, an 8-song album on September 6, 2019. The album from The Astronot movie is a sequel to the 11-song The Astronot Soundtrack released in 2018.Gravity features 5 new mixes by producers Kirk Kelsey & Eric Alexandrakis. Also appearing on the album are world-renowned drummer Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty, Eric Clapton) & bassist Garry Gary Beers (INXS). The album was originally recorded in Vancouver at Blue Light Studio with additional sessions in Los Angeles. Gravity is mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Sean Magee at Abbey Road Studios."I'm really excited about Gravity," reflects Pennan. "It's unlike anything I've been involved with before. There's a dance vibe injected & I really like the energy of it."The Astronot film & soundtrack are currently on the film festival circuit & have received accolades at over 160 film festivals in 2018/19. The film follows Daniel McKovsky, a young man who lost both his parents at a young age and whose only solace is his fascination with space travel and the cosmos beyond. Then one day at the age of 30, he meets outgoing postal worker, Sandy. This new inclusion into his otherwise lonely existence forces Daniel to confront his darkest fears of loss and emptiness that will lead him towards becoming, The Astronot.Watch The Astronot trailer here:Listen to The Astronot Soundtrack here:

The Astrnot Official Trailer



