The German School of CT in Stamford is looking to hire German Language Teachers

STAMFORD, CT, USA, August 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come join our team at the German School (Deutsche Samstagschule) in Stamford, CT and be part of an active German (Austrian/Swiss) community.

We are looking to fill open teaching positions for the new school year starting on September 7th, 2019.

Prerequisites:

- Be native or near native speaker

- Have a background in education (teaching certificate)

- Experience in teaching German as a foreign language

The German School of Connecticut (GSC) is a high-quality German educational program for children and adults that meets on Saturday morning during the school year. GSC has been designated a German Center of Excellence by the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG).

The school features a dual-track curriculum for beginners to near-fluent students.

Apply now at stamfordinfo@germanschoolct.org

Open House at the German School of Connecticut in Stamford is on August 31st from 10:00AM - 12:00PM. We hope to see you there!

Learn German - Get more opportunities !

The German School of Connecticut is a private, non-profit school with branches in Stamford and West Hartford, CT. The school was the first German language school in the United States to be selected by the State Department of the German Government to administer the official Sprachdiplom I and II examinations. These exams, which are a pre-requisite to university matriculation in Germany, test the equivalency of ten and twelve years of German language study. The German School of Connecticut receives support from the German government, as well as local businesses and donors. In 2009 the school became one of the 66 US Partner Schools with Germany. The school has a German-language library.

