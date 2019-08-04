Issued by German School of Connecticut

The German School of CT in Stamford is looking to hire German Language Teachers

Learn German

Open House 2019

Teachers wanted on Saturday Mornings in Stamford

STAMFORD, CT, USA, August 4, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come join our team at the German School (Deutsche Samstagschule) in Stamford, CT and be part of an active German (Austrian/Swiss) community.

We are looking to fill open teaching positions for the new school year starting on September 7th, 2019.

Prerequisites:
- Be native or near native speaker
- Have a background in education (teaching certificate)
- Experience in teaching German as a foreign language

The German School of Connecticut (GSC) is a high-quality German educational program for children and adults that meets on Saturday morning during the school year. GSC has been designated a German Center of Excellence by the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG).

The school features a dual-track curriculum for beginners to near-fluent students.

Apply now at stamfordinfo@germanschoolct.org

Open House at the German School of Connecticut in Stamford is on August 31st from 10:00AM - 12:00PM. We hope to see you there!

Learn German - Get more opportunities !

The German School of Connecticut is a private, non-profit school with branches in Stamford and West Hartford, CT. The school was the first German language school in the United States to be selected by the State Department of the German Government to administer the official Sprachdiplom I and II examinations. These exams, which are a pre-requisite to university matriculation in Germany, test the equivalency of ten and twelve years of German language study. The German School of Connecticut receives support from the German government, as well as local businesses and donors. In 2009 the school became one of the 66 US Partner Schools with Germany. The school has a German-language library.

register for classes now!
Follow us on Facebook

Muriel Swaggart
The German School of Connecticut, Inc.
+1 203-792-2795
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

The German Language School Conference

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
Muriel Swaggart
The German School of Connecticut, Inc.
+1 203-792-2795
Share This Story

German School

Company Details
German School of Connecticut
381 High Ridge Road
Stamford
06905 , Connecticut
United States
(203) 548-0438
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

We offer German language instruction in a friendly, stimulating learning environment for children age 2 through high school and adults. In addition to language education, German culture and traditions (both old and new) form an important part of the curriculum, offering students a modern view of German speaking countries. Class sessions are on Saturday mornings, targeting students new to the German language as well as students already used to speaking and/or listening to German.

http://www.germanschoolct.org

More From This Author
Learn German at the German School of Connecticut. Visit our Open House
The German School of CT in Stamford is looking to hire German Language Teachers
GSC announces the retirement of Dr. Renate Ludanyi and welcomes new principal Dr. Stefanie Mischner
View All Stories From This Author