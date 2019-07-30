PCB Design Software Market Is Predicted To Grow at a 26% CAGR By 2023 | PCB Design Software Market to Register Notable Growth Due to Demand for Smart Technologies

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software is a tool used for the construction of layout of the circuit of an electronic device. PCB mounts various electronic components such as resistors, transistors, IC’s (Integrated Circuits), and capacitors. Small sized device components are not easy to connect with the breadboard, however with PCB (Printed Circuit Board), one is able to connect small sized components to the breadboard

The global PCB Design Software market is predicted to grow at a 26% CAGR over the forecast period (2018-2023), states the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. The PCB design software is utilized to design and manufacture advanced medical electronic devices, communication systems, industry control systems, building automation, and automotive electronic devices. It mounts electronic components such as ICs, capacitors, resistors, and transistors. Through this software, enterprises possess the ability to test the working of circuits and offering visualization. The PCB software offers design engineers the ability to enhance the rate of production and also scalable integration of complex circuit designs.

PCB design software has a wide range of application in various industries including automotive, medical and healthcare, communication devices, and building and construction industry. PCB is used in almost every electronic component, thereby making it a crucial part of the electronics industry. As this software allows visualization of a PCB, it makes the development of the product more efficient.

Various factors are propelling the PCB Design Software Market growth. These factors, as specified by the Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include burgeoning demand for smart technologies, growing applications of semiconductors, and increasing need for eco-friendly circuit boards.

On the contrary, availability of pirated software, rapid introduction of new technologies, and lack of skilled personnel are factors that may hamper the PCB design software market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the market of PCB Design Software are – Mentor Graphics (U.S.), Cadence Design Systems (U.S.), Zuken Inc. (Japan), Altium (U.S.), CadSoft (Germany), Novarm (Ukraine), Shanghai Tsingyue (China), Forte Design Systems Inc. (U.S.), Synopsys Inc. (U.S.), and SolidWorks (U.S.).

Segmentation:

The Market Research Future report provides a wide segmental analysis of the PCB design software market based on type, design complexity, industry, and deployment type.

Based on design complexity, the PCB design software market is segmented into high-end design, medium-end design, and low-end design.

Based on type, the PCB design software market is segmented into schematic capture and PCB layout.

Based on deployment, the PCB design software industry is segmented into on-premise and on-cloud.

Based on industry, the PCB design software market is segmented into education and research, industrial automation and control, healthcare, aerospace and defense, semiconductors, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and transportation.

Mapping the Global Market:

Based on the region, the PCB design software market report covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, North America will remain at the forefront in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the rising growth of the consumer electronics industry and semiconductor industry. Moreover, the presence of numerous leading market players in this region is also boosting the growth of the market.

The PCB design software market in Europe will have significant growth over the forecast period. This is owing to the growing adoption of PCB design software in the region’s well-established automotive industry.

The PCB design software market in the APAC region is predicted to have favorable growth over the forecast period. India, as well as, China are the key contributors here as they have created ample opportunities for the market growth in this region. Rapid industrialization and urbanization have increased the demand for electronic components in various industries in this region. Moreover, the rising disposable income in the region’s emerging economies is also pushing market growth here.

Head-to-Head

July 2019: A leading San Francisco-based company, DebuggAR has launched an augmented reality tool for debugging, rework, and assembly of PCB. It will allow the user to hover their tablets and phones over their PCB and right away highlight any layers, components, and signals on the board.

