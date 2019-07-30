Wireless POS Terminal Market is Expected To Reach Approximately Over USD 12 Billion by 2023 | High Availability of Peripheral Devices to Encourage Wireless POS Terminal Market Growth

Wireless POS terminals are evolved in different types such as portable countertop & pin pad, mPOS, smart POS and many more. Among these, mobile POS (mPOS) terminals have evolved as a prominent segment as an advanced version for cash transaction due to its sophisticated features which include portability, convenience and better customer experience

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

According to Market Research Future analysis, wireless POS terminal market has been estimated approximately over USD 12 billion growing with a 13% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

The advent of chip-embedded payment cards and Personal Identification Number (PIN) have reduced security-related concerns, which has further created a positive outlook for the entire Wireless POS Terminal Market . The surging wireless connectivity and high availability of scanners, peripheral devices, printers, and card readers have boosted the sales of POS terminals. The portable and affordable nature of wireless POS terminal is one of the major advantages, which assists in reducing the operation cost for retailers. A wireless POS terminal allows outlets to accept card payments without having to update their cash registers. This device does not just improve shopping experience for customers but also updates the centralized information system regarding the sale of products. Such benefits are likely to augment the wireless POS terminal market across the globe.

On the contrary, rising online transactions makes the wireless POS terminal systems vulnerable to cyber-attacks. This is likely to be a serious concern. The high maintenance cost of this system is likely to hinder the market growth in the long run.

Get Free Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5600

Key Players:

Market research future identifies some of the key players of wireless POS terminal market are Ingenico (France), Verifone (U.S.), First Data (U.S.), Winpos (Finland), BITEL (South Korea), Cegid Group (France), Moneris (Canada), Elavon (U.S.), Castles Technology (Taiwan),Newland Payment Technology (China), CITIXSYS AMERICAS (U.S.), Touchbistro (Canada), PAX Global Technology (Hong Kong), NCR Corporation (U.S.), Diebold Nixdorf (U.S.), Squirrel Systems (Canada), and BBPOS (Hong Kong).

Segmentation:

The wireless POS terminal market has been segmented on the basis of type, component, and end user.

By component, the wireless POS terminal market is segmented into hardware and software.

By type, the wireless POS terminal market is segmented into mPOS, portable countertop & pin pad, smart POS, and others. Of these, the mobile POS or mPOS segment is estimated to gain prominence as mPOS implementation allow the sales and service industries to conduct financial transactions, thereby enhancing customer experience.

By end users, the market is segmented into hospitality, retail & e-commerce, automotive & transportation, medical & healthcare, sports & entertainment, and others. Of these, the sports and entertainment sectors are likely to gain prominence as wireless POS terminals are extensively used in these sectors. Wireless POS terminal is highly deployed in movie theatres, casinos, museums, theme parks, and sports arenas. Deployment of such solutions ensures transparency and flexibility and offer improved customer service, which helps to improve sales performance as well.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/wireless-pos-terminal-market-5600

Mapping the Global Market:

Geographically, the wireless POS terminal market spans across Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, North America is expected to dominate the wireless POS terminal market, with Canada and the U.S. leading the market in the region. The growth can be credited to the advanced technological infrastructure, which has made the region an early adopter of the system.

The Asia Pacific is likely to generate the fastest growth, with China, India, and Japan considered to lead the region. These countries are likely to exhibit better prospects due to government initiatives to promote cashless economy. Cost-effective POS terminals are introduced in the payment industry, which has further promoted the market growth in the region. Moreover, soaring adoption of wireless technology across industries like travel, entertainment, and retail are encouraging the market growth. The rapidly growing customer base due to the rising prominence of small and medium businesses and the reduction in the total cost of ownership are likely to spur the market growth. Benefits such as high degree of security, low queue time, decreasing check-out space requirement, paper-free receipt option, and rising floor space are some of the other factors likely to propel the growth of the regional market.

Related Reports

Application Security Market, by Solution (Web apps, Mobile apps), by Service (Professional, Managed), by Testing (SAST, DAST), by Deployment (On-cloud, On-Premise), by Organization (SMEs, Large) by End-user (BFSI, Healthcare)- Forecast till 2023

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/application-security-market-3624

Cloud Application Security Market, by component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (SMBs, Large enterprise), by Vertical (BFSI, Government & Defense, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail) - Forecast to 2023

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-application-security-market-4926

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact: Market Research Future +1 646 845 9312 Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.