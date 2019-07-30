SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Just Energy Group Inc.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky notifies investors that it has commenced an investigation of Just Energy Group Inc. (“Just Energy” or “the Company”) (NYSE: JE) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



Just Energy disclosed on July 23, 2019 that it had “identified customer enrollment and non-payment issues, primarily in Texas, over the past 12 months” and consequently expected an impairment charge of CAD $45 to $50 million to its Texas residential accounts receivable.

On this news, Just Energy’s stock price fell over 15% to close at $3.72 per share on July 23, 2019. To obtain additional information, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/just-energy-group-inc-loss-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

