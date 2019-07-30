Narrowband IoT (NB-Iot) Chipset Market Is Estimated To Reach USD 265 Million At CAGR 60% By 2023 | Mounting Demand for Long-Range Connectivity to Influence Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Chipset Market Growth

The need for low power consumption and large coverage range of networks are driving the demand for narrowband IoT chipsets. High level of security, compatibility with existing cellular infrastructure, and low cost of devices are fuelling the market growth. The rising initiatives for developing smart cities are creating an opportunity for the growth of narrowband IoT chipset market.

The global narrow IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market is anticipated to surpass a valuation of USD 265 million, attaining an impressive CAGR of 60% during the forecast period (2017-2023), Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals in a detailed report.

The soaring demand for long-range connectivity, coupled with the rising prominence of the machine to machine communication is predicted to drive the NB-Iot Chipset Market across the globe. Chipset factors like flexibility, power efficiency, and wider deployment are further likely to fuel the market growth during the estimated period. Large coverage range of networks and the need for low power consumption are estimated to trigger the demand from the narrow IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market. The surging initiatives to develop smart cities are further, creating opportunities for the narrowband IoT chipset market.

On the contrary, the initial cost associated with the development of operating software is high, which will restrict the market growth during the assessment period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market are Intel Corporation (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., (China), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia Corporation (Finland), Quectel Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd. (China), Sierra Wireless (Canada), Deutsche Telekom AG (Germany), China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd. (China), Qualcomm Technologies Inc., (U.S.), Vodafone Group plc (U.K) and others.

Segmentation:

The global narrow IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market has been segmented on the basis of device, component, deployment, and end-user.

By component, the narrow IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market has been segmented into software, hardware, and services.

By applications, the narrow IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market has been segmented into smart appliance, alarms & detector, wearable, tracker, smart meter, and others. Of these, the wearable segment is likely to gain prominence. The soaring market for wearable devices across entertainment, healthcare, sports and fitness, and others is creating demand for highly secure and low-power cellular networks.

By deployment, the narrow IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market has been segmented into in-band, guard band, and standalone. Of these, guard band deployment is likely to acquire the major share as it offers several benefits such as reuse of antenna and RF modules of existing infrastructure, no additional spectrum cost, and no need for frequency planning.

By end users, the market is classified into energy and utility, healthcare, retail, agriculture, transportation and logistics, and others. Of these, the energy and utility segment is predicted to gain prominence. This technology can be implemented for overall plant automation, supply chain optimization, process optimization, integrated business processes, and increased safety, thereby fulfilling corporate social responsibility.

Mapping the Global Market:

Geographically, the narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) chipset market spans across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

Considering the global scenario, North America is anticipated to acquire the major share in the global market, mainly due to the early adoption of narrowband IoT coupled with the existence of industry bigshots. The mounting demand for long-range connectivity is further contributing to the market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to showcase high growth rate during the assessment period due to the deployment of narrowband IoT technology with cloud computing. The soaring development of smart cities, especially in the developing economies like China, India, and China are highly influencing the growth of narrowband IoT chipsets in the region. In this region, China is predicted to lead the NB-IoT chipset market due to the presence of leading mobile operators like China Unicom and China Mobile.

Europe is considered to be one of the prime contributors in the narrowband IoT chipset market. The growth is credited to the existence of major platters, coupled with the implementation of new technology across industry verticals. The soaring government funding in the region is further influencing the market growth.

Head-to-Head

July 2019: OneCare, Inc. and Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS) are partnering to introduce innovative health wearables by using Sequans’ Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT chip platform. OneLife Carewatch, a revolutionary remote monitoring care platform, has been recently launched on a leading US mobile network. Both companies are developing additional wearable devices based on Sequans’ Monarch technology.

