United States Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market Size, Trends & Forecasts Report 2019-2023

The US Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) provides and in-depth analysis of the U.S. post-acute care market with comprehensive analysis of market sizing and growth. The analysis includes market size in terms of spending, volume and market share by segments.



In the U.S., large numbers of patients are covered under Medicaid and Medicare insurance health programs. Nearly 40% of beneficiaries who are covered under Medicare program have discharged from an acute care hospital to post-acute care settings such as skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) or home health. These settings provide important rehabilitation services but there are certain criteria to guide decision about where beneficiaries should be treated and how much care they should receive.



The U.S. post-acute care market has experienced fluctuating trends over the past few years; but anticipations are made that the market would grow over the forecasted period i.e. 2019 to 2023. Growth in the market will be primarily driven by greying U.S. population, increasing number of patients suffering from more than one chronic conditions, rising Medicare spending on post-acute care, integration of CMMI in payment models, technological advancements etc.

The report also provides a detailed segment analysis of the U.S. post-acute care. It includes market in terms of spending, number of users, and number of providers.



Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the U.S. post-acute care market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The competition in the U.S. post-acute care market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of players competing with each other, although the market share is dominated by few major players. A brief company profiling of Kindred Healthcare, Inc., Amedisys Inc., LHC Group Inc., and Genesis Healthcare Inc. has been provided in the report on the basis of aspects like business overview, financial overview and business strategies adopted by respective companies.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of Post-Acute Care

2.1.1 Post-Acute Care Segments



3. U.S. Market Analysis

3.1 The U.S. Post-Acute Care Market Analysis

3.1.1 The U.S. Post-Acute Care Market Outlook

3.1.2 The U.S. Post-Acute Care Market by Spending

3.1.3 The U.S. Post-Acute Care Market by Number of Providers

3.1.4 The U.S. Post-Acute Care Market by Segments (SNFs, Home Health, IRFs, LTACs)

3.1.5 The U.S. Post-Acute Care Market Segments by Cost Settings

3.1.6 The U.S. Post-Acute Care Sub-Sectors: Future Outlook

3.2 The U.S. Home Health (PAC) Segment Analysis

3.2.1 The U.S. Home Health (PAC) Market by Spending

3.2.2 The U.S. Home Health (PAC) Market by Number of Users

3.2.3 The U.S. Home Health (PAC) Market by Episode per User

3.2.4 The U.S. Home Health (PAC) Market by Number of Providers

3.3 The U.S. Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities (PAC) Segment Analysis

3.3.1 The U.S. Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities (PAC) Market by Spending

3.3.2 The U.S. Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities (PAC) Market by Users

3.3.3 The U.S. Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities (PAC) Market by Number of Providers

3.4 The U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities (PAC) Segment Analysis

3.4.1 The U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities (PAC) Market by Spending

3.4.2 The U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities (PAC) Market by Users

3.4.3 The U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities (PAC) Market by Number of Providers

3.5 The U.S. Long-Term Acute Care (PAC) Segment Analysis

3.5.1 The U.S. Long-Term Acute Care (PAC) Market by Spending

3.5.2 The U.S. Long-Term Acute Care (PAC) Market by Number of Providers



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers & Trends

4.1.1 Integration of CMMI in Payment Models

4.1.2 Introduction of Home Health Review Choice Demonstration

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Problems with Current Medicare PAC Payment Structure

4.2.2 Problems with Current Medicare PAC Payment Structure: Cost Differentials

4.2.3 Stringent Government Regulations (The Impact Act)



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 The U.S. Home Health (PAC) Market by Players

5.2 The U.S. Hospice (PAC) Market by Players

5.3 The U.S. Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities (PAC) Market by Players

5.4 The U.S. Skilled Nursing Facilities (PAC) Market by Players

5.5 The U.S. Long-Term Acute Care (PAC) Market by Players



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategy

6.2 Amedisys, Inc.

6.3 LHC Group, Inc.

6.4 Genesis Healthcare, Inc.



