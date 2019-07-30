Logistics Automation Market To Reach USD 120.08 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Logistics Automation Market Size – USD 46.97 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.4%, Logistics Automation Industry Trends – Increase in demand for Logistics Automation in the eCommerce segment.

/EIN News/ -- New York, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing demand for logistics automation in hardware-centric automation type coupled with high investment in R&D of logistics automation is fueling the market growth.

The Global Logistics Automation Market is forecast to reach USD 120.08 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The logistics automation market is rising rapidly in the global market owing to the proliferation of the adoption rate of automation in the logistics chains globally. The convenience of lesser human effort and enhanced overall operational improvement is fueling up the market growth of logistics automation.

In the year 2018, Manufacturing Industries segment has witnessed the highest market demand. The manufacturing industries currently are prone to have the highest utilization of the logistics system as both the raw materials and end manufactured products require the logistics system. Retail and eCommerce segments are also significant contributors to this market.

Asia Pacific market is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 43.83 Billion in the year 2026, owing to its extensive market penetration towards logistics automation coupled with its rise in consumer base in eCommerce and transcendence in manufacturing industries in China, Japan, and India.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1600

Further key findings from the report suggest

Among the end-users in the logistics automation market, manufacturing industries segment is likely to continue being the leader of the market with almost 29.0% of market possession and would grow with a CAGR of 13.0% by 2026. Manufacturing Industries are the core participator of this market. Raw materials are essential in every stage of the production or manufacturing of products. Apart from raw materials, the manufactured products are also required to be delivered to the retailers or supply chains. Almost all the manufacturing industries are required to have their own or partnered logistics for smooth operational functioning.

The rise in the eCommerce industry compels a vast demand for the logistics chain. As the online-purchased products have to be delivered to the buyers' place. Being solely dependent upon the logistics chain, the eCommerce industry encounters a higher growth rate of 17.3% by 2026.

Material handling in warehousing and end-delivering involves some highly productive machines. Automation helps gain higher productivity with nearly zero percentage of errors. Hardware-centric sub-segment of automation type segment thus had a market share of 37.6% in 2018 in the logistics automation market.

The warehouse is where the to-be-delivered products are dumped, rearranged, and packed accordingly for the shipment. Automation for the warehouse functionality entangles cataloging, inventory management, resource management, internal products handling, and others. The segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period.

The followers of first party logistics models are the firms or individuals who themselves manage the entire logistics operation and do not outsource their products owing to having all the required transporting vehicles. Meaning, the sender and the receiver of the products would have the same authority. Generally, the giant manufacturers or traders use this logistics model. The market share for this model is 15.3% in 2018.

APAC owing to its massive rise in eCommerce and Retail consumers, and an increase in manufacturing industries in China, Japan, and India, is expected to dominate the logistics automation market with 36.5% of market share in 2026 and a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

North America, with its financial and technological superiority, is accounted to gain 34.5% of market possession by 2026 with a CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Key participants include Murata Machinery, Vitronic, Toshiba Logistics, Wisetech Global, Swisslog Holding AG, ULMA Handling Systems, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Air & Sea Inc., FedEx Corp., United Parcel Service, Inc.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/logistics-automation-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Logistics Automation Market on the basis of end users, automation type, components of logistics, logistics model, and region:

End Users Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Manufacturing Industries

Retails

eCommerce

Oil & Gas Industries

Food & Beverages

Government Utilities

Healthcare Market

IT Industries

Others

Automation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Hardware Centric

Software Centric

Components of Logistics Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Warehouse Management

Material Handling & Transportation

Logistics Model Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

First Party Logistic Model

Second Party Logistic Model

Third Party Logistic Model

Fourth Party Logistic Model

Fifth Party Logistic Model

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1600

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Browse more similar reports on Logistics category by Reports And Data

Professional Services Automation Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-professional-services-automation-market-size-status-and-forecast-2022

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.