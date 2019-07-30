/EIN News/ -- FARMINGDALE, N.Y., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What does life without print look like? That is the question answered in a new video released by Minuteman Press International , the world's leading design, marketing, and printing franchise. The video takes viewers on a journey of a typical day – waking up in the morning, driving to work, spending time at the office, ordering lunch, and coming home – and demonstrates just how different life would be without print.



“No matter where we go, print is everywhere,” says Nick Titus, VP Marketing, Minuteman Press International. “The focus of this video is to raise awareness and remind people that print and marketing is literally all around us. Life without print simply just wouldn’t be the same and in fact, it would be extremely difficult.”

Check out the Life Without Print video on the Minuteman Press Franchise Review YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/_PDbTMzvohg



Feel free to share the video across social media with the hashtags #MinutemanPress #LifeWithoutPrint - copy/paste either of the below for easy sharing:

Minuteman Press International Shows Life Without Print in New Video https://youtu.be/_PDbTMzvohg #MinutemanPress #LifeWithoutPrint

VIDEO: What does life look like without print? Let's take a look! https://youtu.be/_PDbTMzvohg #MinutemanPress #LifeWithoutPrint

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is the number one rated business marketing and printing franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. Started in 1973 by Roy Titus and his son Bob, Minuteman Press began franchising in 1975 and has grown to nearly 1,000 business service franchise locations worldwide including the U.S., Australia, Canada, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Minuteman Press is ranked #1 in category by Entrepreneur 28 times and 16 years in a row, including 2019. Independent franchisee satisfaction firm Franchise Business Review has also named Minuteman Press International to its 2019 Top Franchises, 2018 Top Franchise Leaders, Top Franchises for Women, and Top Franchises for Veterans lists thanks to positive reviews from our owners .

At Minuteman Press, We Are The Modern Printing Industry ™ providing high quality products and services that meet the needs of today's business professionals and go way beyond ink on paper. Today, our centers offer innovative branding solutions and produce custom designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail marketing, large format printing (banners and posters), signs and graphics, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise.

To learn more about #1 rated Minuteman Press franchise opportunities and speak with one of our experienced franchise representatives at no obligation, call 1-800-645-3006. Continue your franchise research, watch exclusive owner videos and access Minuteman Press franchise reviews at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

Contact:

Minuteman Press International

Franchise Opportunities, 1-800-645-3006

https://minutemanpressfranchise.com

or

Media Inquiries:

cbiscuiti@mpihq.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0aa2d3dc-95bc-4202-b18b-9b2113fb6a5d

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07d79742-a2b6-4185-8181-7ea38f1ef849

Life Without Print Video Screenshot - Minuteman Press International Minuteman Press International Shows Life Without Print in New Video



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.