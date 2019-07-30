Concentrated Photovoltaic Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Concentrated Photovoltaic -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

Concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) technology entered the market in the mid-2000s as a utility scale solar power generation option. While the technology has witnessed widespread acclaim and a significant number of installations across the globe in the past few years, it is still at a nascent stage of development. When compared to conventional flat-plate PV, which have been lauded for their easy application in domestic settings and rooftops of public and private buildings, the concentrator photovoltaic technology is a relatively small player in the overall solar power generation market.

In 2018, the global Concentrated Photovoltaic market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Concentrated Photovoltaic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Concentrated Photovoltaic development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Soitec

Isofoton

Semprius

Solar Junction

SunPower Corporations

Suncor

Amonix

SolarSystems

Zytech Solar

Magpower

Ravano Green Powers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reflector

Refractor

Market segment by Application, split into

Utility

Commercial

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Concentrated Photovoltaic status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Concentrated Photovoltaic development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Reflector

1.4.3 Refractor

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Utility

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Size

2.2 Concentrated Photovoltaic Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Concentrated Photovoltaic Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

….

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Soitec

12.1.1 Soitec Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Concentrated Photovoltaic Introduction

12.1.4 Soitec Revenue in Concentrated Photovoltaic Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Soitec Recent Development

12.2 Isofoton

12.2.1 Isofoton Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Concentrated Photovoltaic Introduction

12.2.4 Isofoton Revenue in Concentrated Photovoltaic Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Isofoton Recent Development

12.3 Semprius

12.3.1 Semprius Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Concentrated Photovoltaic Introduction

12.3.4 Semprius Revenue in Concentrated Photovoltaic Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Semprius Recent Development

12.4 Solar Junction

12.4.1 Solar Junction Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Concentrated Photovoltaic Introduction

12.4.4 Solar Junction Revenue in Concentrated Photovoltaic Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Solar Junction Recent Development

12.5 SunPower Corporations

12.5.1 SunPower Corporations Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Concentrated Photovoltaic Introduction

12.5.4 SunPower Corporations Revenue in Concentrated Photovoltaic Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 SunPower Corporations Recent Development

12.6 Suncor

12.6.1 Suncor Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Concentrated Photovoltaic Introduction

12.6.4 Suncor Revenue in Concentrated Photovoltaic Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Suncor Recent Development

12.7 Amonix

12.7.1 Amonix Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Concentrated Photovoltaic Introduction

12.7.4 Amonix Revenue in Concentrated Photovoltaic Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Amonix Recent Development

12.8 SolarSystems

12.8.1 SolarSystems Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Concentrated Photovoltaic Introduction

12.8.4 SolarSystems Revenue in Concentrated Photovoltaic Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 SolarSystems Recent Development

12.9 Zytech Solar

12.9.1 Zytech Solar Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Concentrated Photovoltaic Introduction

12.9.4 Zytech Solar Revenue in Concentrated Photovoltaic Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Zytech Solar Recent Development

12.10 Magpower

12.10.1 Magpower Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Concentrated Photovoltaic Introduction

12.10.4 Magpower Revenue in Concentrated Photovoltaic Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Magpower Recent Development

12.11 Ravano Green Powers

Continued…

