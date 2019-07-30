Liquid Polybutadiene Market Trend to Reach USD 3,776.5 Million at CAGR of 4.85 % by 2023, Predicts Market Research Future

Liquid Polybutadiene Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Application (Tire Manufacturing, Industrial Rubber, Polymer Modification, Protective Films, Chemicals, Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, and Others), End Use (Transportation, Construction, Industrial, and Others) and Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2023

The demand for Chemical Resistant Materials spurs the expansion of the Liquid Polybutadiene Market. Reports that review the Chemicals and Materials Industry has been offered by Market Research Future, which generates reports on industry verticals that evaluate the market development and opportunities. The market is projected to gain revenues worth USD 3,776.5 million while growing at a CAGR of 4.85 % in the forecast period.

The escalated use of plastics is encouraging the use of Liquid Polybutadiene at an accelerated pace in the coming period. The surge in tire manufacturing is anticipated to reinforce the development of the Liquid Polybutadiene Market in the coming years. The surge in the usage of Liquid Polybutadiene in the transportation sector is expected to create new avenues for growth in the impending period.

Competitive Analysis:

The forces that are having a considerable pull in the market's development are dynamically changing, leading to the creation of novel opportunities. The stronger influence of buyer purchasing behavior is dictating the expansion of the market to a great extent. The allocation of assets is being done judiciously so as to ensure improved growth opportunities. The pricing of goods in the market is done in a manner that ensures advantages to individuals and competitors. The industry cost make-up is also likely to modify with time. The role of the government in the market is substantially motivating the market. Also, the development of technology has increased momentum, guiding to improved market growth. The competition in the market is conducive to the overall growth of the market. The new players in the market are motivated by the presence of conducive factors prevailing in the market.

The prominent companies in the Liquid Polybutadiene Market are SIBUR International GmbH (Austria), Versalis S.p.A (Italy), Cray Valley (France), Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan), Kuraray Co. Ltd (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), and NIPPON SODA CO., LTD (Japan), among others.

Segmental Analysis:

The Liquid Polybutadiene Market is segmented on the basis of End Use, Application, and Region.

Based on the Application, the Liquid Polybutadiene Market is segmented into industrial rubber, adhesives & sealants, tire manufacturing, polymer modification, chemicals, protective films, coatings, and others.

The End-Use Basis of segmenting the Liquid Polybutadiene Market comprises of construction, transportation, industrial, and others.

The Regions included in the Liquid Polybutadiene Market are the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Latin America.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The Regional Evaluation of the Liquid Polybutadiene Market consists of regions such as the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Among the regions, the Asia Pacific region is responsible for the main market portion in 2016 and is expected to develop at the highest CAGR of 5.34% to reach USD 1,483.2 million by the conclusion of 2023. The control of the Asia Pacific region is chiefly credited to the speedy industrialization in the region along with the incidence of an extensive number of producers together with cheap labor cost. Asia Pacific region is trailed by Europe, which accounted for the next largest market share due to intensifying renovation and repair in the construction industry. As of 2016, Germany was responsible for the largest market share of 29.70 % in Europe and likely to remain dominant through the forecast period owing to greater penetration of end-user industries in the country. North America is another noteworthy region in the Liquid Polybutadiene Market. The US controls the North American market in terms of value and volume. The Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are projected to develop at a modest rate during the forecast period.

