Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Cloth Market Size worth USD 16,469.14 Million by 2023 at 3.80% CAGR, Says Market Research Future

Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Cloth Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis By Product (CHG Impregnated Cloth), CHG Concentration, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa) and Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2018 -2023

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Cloth Market Size is expected to reach a valuation of more than USD 16,469.14 Million by 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The market is expected to exhibit a strong 3.80% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the report. Need for CHG products as antiseptic agents is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. In this MRFR market note, the global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market is discussed at length. The market growth is linked to rising surgical site infections and a strong recommendation for the use of CHG products as antiseptic agents by authorized healthcare organizations.

Surgical site infections (SSI) are common surgical complications. The Safe Care Campaign states that in surgical patients 38% of all nosocomial infections are caused due to surgical site infections. The global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. Currently, the market is dominated by many market players.

The growing competition among existing and new market players to develop better CHG products is expected to fuel market growth. Also, key companies are involved in strategic collaborations to brace their position in the market. CHG impregnated cloth will remain the largest product of chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth in the global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market.

Key Players

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), 3M (US), Sage Products LLC (Stryker) (US), Clinicept Healthcare Ltd (UK), Coloplast Corp (UK), Convatec (UK), Cardinal Health (US) GAMA Healthcare Ltd (UK), Medline Industries Inc. (US), Mölnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden), and others are some of the key companies operating in the market.

Segment Analysis

The Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Cloth Market , by product, has been segmented into CHG impregnated cloth and CHG compatible/non-impregnated cloth. The CHG cloth market, by CHG concentration, can be segmented into 2% chlorhexidine gluconate cloth and 4% chlorhexidine gluconate cloth. On the basis of application, the global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market is segmented into surgical preparation and personal care. on the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital and retail pharmacies and online platforms.

CHG impregnated cloth will remain the largest product of chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth in the global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market

The CHG impregnated cloth segment accounted for a market value of USD 8,463.21 thousand. CHG impregnated cloths are products in which CHG compounds are added while manufacturing the product and does not require external addition of antiseptic agents. According to the study conducted by the AME Publishing Company in 2017, it was reported that CHG-impregnated products are much easier to use and gives the best result in less time. Thus, the benefits of CHG impregnated cloth over the CHG Compatible/Non-Impregnated Cloth is expected to drive the growth of the market.

2% chlorhexidine gluconate cloth will dominate the CHG Concentration segment in the global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market

The 2% chlorhexidine-impregnated cloth segment accounted for the larger market share of 75.77% in 2017. The 2% or 4% chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloths can be pre-moistened or are available as kits. A majority of CHG cloth brands available in the market are 2% CHG cloths such as Sage 2% Chlorhexidine Gluconate (CHG) Cloths, and ReadyPrep CHG 2% Chlorhexidine Gluconate Cloths, among others). Thus, the segment is estimated to lead the market.

Surgical preparation will dominate the application segment in the global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market

The surgical preparation sub-segment expected to register the higher CAGR of 4.22% during the forecast period. The chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloths are used in preoperational procedures to clean the skin and make it germ-free to ease the surgical procedure. The different advantages of chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloths have increased the demand for these products globally

The hospitals and retail pharmacies segment would dominate the distribution channel segment in the global chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth market

The hospitals and retail pharmacies segment accounted for a value of USD 7,507.56 in 2017. The growing economies are anticipated to boost the market growth of hospitals and retail pharmacies in developing regions during the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global CHG cloth market. This is owing to rising surgical site infections. Europe showed a considerable amount of growth in the market due to increasing surgical procedures and rising use of CHG cloth products for both surgical and personal use. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market worth a share of 16.57% for the chlorhexidine gluconate (CHG) cloth. South Korea held a share of 7.22% in the Asia-Pacific CHG cloth market in 2017.

Developing regions such as China, India, and South Korea have evolved as cost-effective manufacturing platforms for the CHG cloth market. Due to the availability of raw materials at affordable cost, low labor charges, and low transportation cost compared to developed nations, developing regions act as the best opportunity for the CHG cloth market.

