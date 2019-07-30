Centro Enforces app-ads.txt to Automatically Target App Ads from Authorized and Validated Sellers

Centro’s Basis Prevents Buying from Fraudulent and Questionable Ad Sellers Representing Mobile Applications

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro ( www.centro.net ), a global provider of advertising technology, announced the enforcement of app-ads.txt in Centro’s programmatic ad platform, Basis. Basis now automatically targets app ads from authorized and validated sellers. This prevents advertisers from buying ads from fraudulent and questionable sellers representing mobile applications. The IAB Tech Lab ( www.iab.com ) created the app-ads.txt standard for publishers to list and authorize sellers of ads in their apps. Centro began the testing of app-ads.txt enforcement in Basis in Q2 2019.



“Authorization and validation of sellers is an important step in creating brand safe environments for marketers,” said Ian Trider, director of RTB platform operations, Centro. “Centro is ensuring that our users access app inventory solely from sellers authenticated by app publishers. As app-ads.txt gains wider adoption and as other DSPs follow our lead, there will be fewer and fewer opportunities for fraudulent entities in the digital media ecosystem.”

The IAB Tech Lab’s OpenRTB working group released the app-ads.txt specification in March 2019 as an easy-to-implement system for app publishers to declare their ad sales partners. It currently supports mobile app, OTT, or any other app ad inventory, and is an extension of the original ads.txt standard for web publishers.

“Eliminating fraudulent actors is critical to the success of the entire digital media supply chain,” said Shawn Riegsecker, CEO of Centro. “Centro continues to invest in fraud mitigation technology and closely partners with leading industry initiatives such as those of the IAB to ensure that users of Basis and all other DSPs feel safe and confident when buying digital advertising programmatically.”

Basis is the industry’s most comprehensive, automated, and intelligent digital media platform. It is the only software solution of its kind to consolidate digital operations across programmatic, direct, search, and social campaigns. Agencies using Basis are assured that it no longer submits open market bids on mobile app inventory from unauthorized supply paths when app developers have published their app-ads.txt file. Now, bidding only occurs on supply paths explicitly authorized by app publishers, or where publishers have not chosen to publish app-ads.txt or ads.txt files. There’s no additional effort or fees needed from agencies and media teams—enforcement is automatic.

Centro is at the forefront of brand safety and ad fraud mitigation in digital advertising. Ian Trider serves on the OpenRTB working group and has played a significant role in building the specification for ads.txt. As a member of the Trustworthy Accountability Group, Centro has been awarded certifications against ad fraud and content piracy.

About Centro

Centro ( www.centro.net ) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform centralizes, organizes and automates all digital media campaigns across all channels, accessing both guaranteed and biddable inventory, to achieve any objective. Our holistic approach gives marketers a single system of record to fulfill their research, planning, buying, optimization, reporting and reconciliation needs. Headquartered in Chicago with 32 offices in North America, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

