Calyx Announces Calyx Wholesaler MarketPlace

Single Portal Allows Brokers to Connect and Exchange Data with Premier Wholesale Lenders

Calyx Wholesaler MarketPlace enables mortgage brokers to connect with wholesale lenders via a single portal. Seven industry-leading lenders are currently in production. This week, Caliber Home Loans joined Quicken Loans, Freedom Mortgage, Stearns Lending, Plaza Home Mortgage, Sierra Pacific Mortgage, and Cardinal Financial Company in accepting loan submissions through this wholesale network. Additional lenders are in the process of integration with launches coming soon.

Calyx Wholesaler MarketPlace is integrated with Calyx Point®, the dominant LOS of choice among mortgage brokers. It is also a key feature of NAMB All-In, the cloud-based platform made available for free to National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) members.

Brokers can connect with a participating lender directly from their LOS file, to register, lock, and submit the loan they are working on. The loan data is transferred automatically, without the broker having to export a FNMA 3.2 file and upload it manually to the lender’s website.

“We developed Calyx Wholesaler MarketPlace to make the mortgage origination process easier for both brokers and wholesalers,” said Thomas Hennen, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Calyx. “This central portal allows brokers to connect with multiple wholesalers and seamlessly submit a loan file without leaving their Calyx loan origination system.”

Calyx Wholesaler MarketPlace is available today to all Point brokers by choosing MarketPlace under the Lenders menu. NAMB All-In brokers can access it under the MarketPlace tab.

Calyx® is an established provider of compliant mortgage software solutions used by banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, and brokerages nationwide. The company’s easy-to-use technology, including its online borrower interview, loan origination systems, and secure electronic signature software, is designed to streamline, integrate and optimize all phases of the loan process for customers of various sizes, workflows, channels and complexities. Combined with its extensive network of integrated partners, Calyx products deliver a true digital mortgage solution that maximizes profitability and enhances the customer experience. For more information, call (800) 362-2599 or visit www.calyxsoftware.com .

