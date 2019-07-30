Mocana Expands Executive Team to Lead Rapid Company Growth

Internet of Things (IoT) Cyber Protection Leader Names New Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, VP of Customer Success and Chief Finance Officer, Following Influx of Company Momentum

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mocana Corporation , the leading provider of integrated device cyber protection solutions for IoT and control systems, today announced the addition of four new executive team members to lead the growing demand for end-to-end device security across all industries globally.



“We’re thrilled to add this impressive caliber of top executives to the Mocana leadership team, as we continue adding new customers and partners to our trusted ecosystem,” said William Diotte, CEO of Mocana. “It is the right team at the right time to execute on Mocana’s ultimate mission to protect every device on the internet and protect families, cities and countries.”

“It is certainly a once in a lifetime CMO opportunity – to help make earth safer,” explained Hope Frank, CMO of Mocana.

Mocana has added the following executives to its growing team:

The new additions to Mocana’s executive team run parallel to widespread momentum including the company’s recent funding to meet rising customer demand for its TrustCenter™ IoT device security management platform. Mocana also announced a new solution to protect massive IoT, smart cities and distributed intelligence networks and recently joined CTIA and GSMA , to bring mission-critical security expertise to the telecom sector.

“Given the explosion of mission-critical IoT, and after serving the global security category for many years –– it was crystal clear to me that billions of dollars are being spent on cyber detection,” said Dave Smith, CRO of Mocana. “Mocana has a unique, one-of-a-kind opportunity to provide cyber protection, which is absolutely the mission-critical investment required in 2020.”

Mocana’s cybersecurity software is used to protect IoT and mission-critical infrastructure, including industrial control systems, medical devices and telecom equipment, and is installed on more than 100 million devices today. Mocana serves some of the largest aerospace, industrial, energy, healthcare, and telecommunications companies in the world including GE, ABB, Schneider Electric and Verizon.

Mocana’s executive team will be at Black Hat in Las Vegas next week. To schedule a time to learn more about Mocana’s mission-critical device cyber protection solutions, please contact: blackhat@mocana.com

About Mocana Corporation (Mocana)

Mocana provides cyber protection for IoT, operational technology (OT) and mission-critical systems. Our proven on-device cybersecurity software and lifecycle management platform enable manufacturers and industrial companies to build self-defending systems that are tamper-resistant. Mocana’s tightly integrated solutions help companies to minimize the risk of a cyber breach, comply with industry standards, and protect intellectual property by ensuring that devices and processes are trusted end-to-end, from device manufacturing to deployment. Unlike IT network security approaches, Mocana enables devices to protect themselves and prevent malware from being installed. Founded in 2002, Mocana protects more than 100 million devices and is trusted by the world’s largest aerospace, industrial, energy, healthcare, and telecommunications companies. www.mocana.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Schafer

Merritt Group for Mocana

703.390.1525

schafer@merrittgrp.com

Hope Frank Chief Marketing Officer David Smith Chief Revenue Officer Rolf O'Grady VP of Customer Success Jeanne Angelo-Pardo Chief Financial Officer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.