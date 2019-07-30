Mocana Expands Executive Team to Lead Rapid Company Growth
Internet of Things (IoT) Cyber Protection Leader Names New Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Revenue Officer, VP of Customer Success and Chief Finance Officer, Following Influx of Company Momentum
/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mocana Corporation, the leading provider of integrated device cyber protection solutions for IoT and control systems, today announced the addition of four new executive team members to lead the growing demand for end-to-end device security across all industries globally.
“We’re thrilled to add this impressive caliber of top executives to the Mocana leadership team, as we continue adding new customers and partners to our trusted ecosystem,” said William Diotte, CEO of Mocana. “It is the right team at the right time to execute on Mocana’s ultimate mission to protect every device on the internet and protect families, cities and countries.”
“It is certainly a once in a lifetime CMO opportunity – to help make earth safer,” explained Hope Frank, CMO of Mocana.
Mocana has added the following executives to its growing team:
-
Hope Frank, Chief Marketing Officer: As the Futurist and CMO, Frank leads marketing and will evangelize the company’s vision and message to customers, partners and the world. She brings 25 years of global experience to the role. Prior to joining Mocana, Frank served as a Partner at Mercer, Marsh & McLennan, leading “The Future of Work” World Economic Forum initiative. Earlier she was the CMO behind the renowned Finland OpenSSL encryption bug Heartbleed, the CMO of Hong Kong DDoS provider Nexusguard, the CMO of THX and launched ESPNHD. She was recently named a Top 50 CMO by Forbes, Top 25 CMO by CEO World, Chief Experience Officer of the Year by IMA and featured in Forbes and Media Post for her global executive board roles. She sits on the advisory board of the CMO Council and is a member of SVDX and Her Planet Earth.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ea72ea2-e576-490b-a10d-7fe0cdbaf4a1
-
David Smith, Chief Revenue Officer: As CRO, Smith works closely with the company’s sales teams to drive shareholder value and improve alignment between all revenue-related functions. Prior to joining Mocana, Smith served as the CEO of KONEXUS where he led the company’s efforts to simplify mobile collaboration in a crisis. Smith was also Global Head of Sales at WhiteHat Security where he led the business and more than doubled revenue. Smith has scaled several companies beyond the $100 million mark.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abda4628-7593-4cbd-8812-6797ec251531
-
Rolf O’Grady, VP of Customer Success: As the VP of Customer Success, O’Grady is responsible for customer-facing engineering and go-to-market strategies to ensure customer success. O’Grady brings 25 years of experience to this position, including his most recent position as Director of Juniper Networks’ Cloud Building Center of Excellence in the Americas.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc6fd2af-bb20-46d1-95ec-695da45f327a
-
Jeanne Angelo-Pardo, Chief Financial Officer: As the CFO, Pardo is responsible for overseeing the company’s legal, administrative and the financial development in the wake of new partnerships, alliances, funding and more. Prior to joining Mocana, Pardo had her own CFO consulting practice for ten years, primarily advising software companies. She has scaled companies from the pre-revenue stage to over $100M. Before starting her consulting practice, Ms. Pardo served as CFO for DeCarta, Inc. and Pensare, and as treasurer for Cadence Design Systems, Inc.
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ccbe776-a3fd-411b-afd6-666957b79d7a
The new additions to Mocana’s executive team run parallel to widespread momentum including the company’s recent funding to meet rising customer demand for its TrustCenter™ IoT device security management platform. Mocana also announced a new solution to protect massive IoT, smart cities and distributed intelligence networks and recently joined CTIA and GSMA, to bring mission-critical security expertise to the telecom sector.
“Given the explosion of mission-critical IoT, and after serving the global security category for many years –– it was crystal clear to me that billions of dollars are being spent on cyber detection,” said Dave Smith, CRO of Mocana. “Mocana has a unique, one-of-a-kind opportunity to provide cyber protection, which is absolutely the mission-critical investment required in 2020.”
Mocana’s cybersecurity software is used to protect IoT and mission-critical infrastructure, including industrial control systems, medical devices and telecom equipment, and is installed on more than 100 million devices today. Mocana serves some of the largest aerospace, industrial, energy, healthcare, and telecommunications companies in the world including GE, ABB, Schneider Electric and Verizon.
Mocana’s executive team will be at Black Hat in Las Vegas next week. To schedule a time to learn more about Mocana’s mission-critical device cyber protection solutions, please contact: blackhat@mocana.com
About Mocana Corporation (Mocana)
Mocana provides cyber protection for IoT, operational technology (OT) and mission-critical systems. Our proven on-device cybersecurity software and lifecycle management platform enable manufacturers and industrial companies to build self-defending systems that are tamper-resistant. Mocana’s tightly integrated solutions help companies to minimize the risk of a cyber breach, comply with industry standards, and protect intellectual property by ensuring that devices and processes are trusted end-to-end, from device manufacturing to deployment. Unlike IT network security approaches, Mocana enables devices to protect themselves and prevent malware from being installed. Founded in 2002, Mocana protects more than 100 million devices and is trusted by the world’s largest aerospace, industrial, energy, healthcare, and telecommunications companies. www.mocana.com
Media Contact:
Michelle Schafer
Merritt Group for Mocana
703.390.1525
schafer@merrittgrp.com
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.